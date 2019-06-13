NHL Odds: Bruins one of the favorites to win 2020 Stanley Cup originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

In the immediate aftermath of heartbreak, it's difficult to look ahead for encouraging signs, but that's all that the Bruins are left with right now as they pick up the pieces after a brutal Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even though this year's Bruins haven't even cleared out their lockers, Las Vegas has already weighed in on their chances to win the Cup next year - and B's fans should be hopeful.

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Bruins have 10-to-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup next year. That's tied with the Maple Leafs and Avalanche for the third-best odds in the league, behind only the Lightning (6/1) and Golden Knights (7/1).

2019-20 NHL Stanley Cup



TB 6/1

VGK 7/1

Bos, Tor, Col 10/1

StL 14/1

SJ, Wpg 16/1

Wsh, Pit, Cgy 20/1

Nsh, Fla, Phi 25/1

Dal, NYI, Car, CBJ, Ari 30/1

Min, Chi, Van 40/1

Mtl, Edm 50/1

Buf 60/1

NYR, NJ, Det, Ana, LA 80/1

Ott 300/1



























— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) June 13, 2019

Most of the Bruins core is locked up for next season, with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, and Zdeno Chara all under contract, though it's fair to wonder how much Chara has left in the tank at age 42. The team also faces several offseason roster decisions, with Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo both restricted free agents and Marcus Johansson likely gone as an unrestricted free agent.

Story continues

But getting back to the Cup Final won't be easy. In the last 10 seasons, only one team has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive years: the Pittsburgh Penguins, who repeated as champions in 2016 and 2017.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.