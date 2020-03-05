NHL odds: Bruins now co-favorites for Stanley Cup in latest betting lines

The Boston Bruins are on a roll, and oddsmakers finally are taking notice.

The Bruins were third on the Stanley Cup odds at several sportsbooks after the NHL trade deadline despite having the league's best record at the time. The betting lines have since shifted in the Bruins' favor. Boston has won three consecutive games and eight of their last 10 entering Thursday night's road matchup against the Florida Panthers. The Bruins' most recent game was a 2-1 victory versus the Tampa Bay Lightning that increased Boston's lead in the Atlantic Division to nine points over the Bolts.

The Bruins and Lightning are now the co-favorites to win the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

One trend for bettors to consider is the lack of postseason success for previous winners of the Presidents' Trophy. The Bruins are on pace to win this regular season award as the team that finishes with the best record. The last Presidents' Trophy winner to hoist the Stanley Cup was the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks in a lockout-shortened season. Four consecutive winners of this trophy were bounced from the Stanley Cup Playoffs before the conference finals, including last season's Lightning (swept in Round 1).

The Bruins could be an exception, though. This is a veteran team that's been through many playoff runs, and the group as a whole has been highly motivated all season to return to the Stanley Cup Final and avenge last season's heartbreaking defeat to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7.

