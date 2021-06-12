NHL odds: 2021 Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe winner
The 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals are upon us and after 16 teams entered the playoffs, we’re down to the Golden Knights, Lightning, Islanders, and Canadiens. One of those four will be this season’s Stanley Cup champion.
While we wait to see who will play in the Stanley Cup Final this season, our friends at PointsBet have given us odds for the Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
POINTSBET 2021 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF ODDS
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION
Vegas Golden Knights +115
Tampa Bay Lightning +150
New York Islanders +600
Montreal Canadiens +1000
CONN SMYTHE TROPHY
Marc-Andre Fleury +180
Andrei Vasilevskiy +200
Mark Stone +450
Nikita Kucherov +550
Semyon Varlamov +1000
Carey Price +1000
Max Pacioretty +1100
Brayden Point +1150
Jonathan Marchessault +1500
William Karlsson +1500
Jean-Gabriel Pageau +1600
Victor Hedman +2000
Steven Stamkos +2300
Alex Tuch +2300
Reilly Smith +2600
Mathew Barzal +2700
Brock Nelson +2700
Tyler Toffoli +3000
Nick Suzuki +3000
Josh Bailey +3500
Anthony Beauvillier +3500
Shea Theodore +5000
Jordan Eberle +5000
Ilya Sorokin +7500
Brendan Gallagher +8000
