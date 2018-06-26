NHL notebook: Tavares lining up suitors in free agency

New York Islanders free agent John Tavares is shopping his services in free agency.

According to multiple reports, Tavares, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft and top free agent in the NHL this offseason will meet with five teams, including the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks. The Athletic reported Tavares would also meet with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tavares, 27, can receive a maximum seven-year contract from other teams, or sign an eight-year deal if he opts to return to the Islanders. He had 84 points (37 goals, 47 assists) last season and could have re-signed with the Islanders at any time after last July 1.

"This is obviously where I hope to be. I've always stated that," Tavares said two days after the regular season ended. "But obviously, I have some time to think about my situation and go from there. ... It's been first class since I've gotten here. I'll obviously have to take some time and figure out what I want to do and go from there."

--A day after signing an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Washington Capitals, defenseman John Carlson said he hopes associate coach Todd Reirden will be promoted to replace Barry Trotz as the team's head coach.

"Yeah, I think that would be a lot easier of a transition," Carlson told reporters at a press conference. "But that's not my call to make. ...Guys have a lot of respect for Todd. And if that's the case, then he's going to do a great job."

General manager Brian MacLellan said last week he would sit down with Reirden, who turned 47 on Monday, for a formal interview this week. At the moment, there are no other apparent candidates for the job, which became vacant when Trotz resigned last week following an inability to agree on a new contract. Trotz was hired by the New York Islanders on Thursday.

--Defenseman Brooks Orpik is a free agent three days after being traded from the Capitals to the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado completed a buyout with Orpik, who becomes an unrestricted free agent immediately.

Orpik, 37, was an addition to the trade between Colorado and Washington that sent goaltender Philipp Grubauer to the Avs for the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

--The Detroit Red Wings re-signed left winger Tyler Bertuzzi and right winger Martin Frk, preventing either from hitting restricted free agency on July 1. Bertuzzi's deal is for two years and $2.8 million, while Frk signed for one year and $1.05 million, according to multiple reports.

Bertuzzi, 23, collected 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 48 games while playing on a line with Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist last season, his first extended stay in the NHL. He was taken by Detroit in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Frk, 24, was considered a possible candidate to leave this offseason, in part because of a glut of Red Wings wingers after the drafting of Filip Zadina in the first round last week. The team's second-round pick in 2012, Frk scored 11 goals and added 14 assists in 68 games last season.

--The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenseman Robbie Russo from the Red Wings for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Russo, 25, played in 19 games for the Red Wings in 2016-17 and didn't score. He didn't see any action with Detroit last season.

Russo had nine goals and 23 assists (32 points) in 75 games for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League last season.

--The San Jose Sharks issued qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents Tomas Hertl and Chris Tierney, but declined to do the same for defenseman Dylan DeMelo.

As a result, DeMelo, whose qualifying offer would have been worth $735,000, becomes an unrestricted free agent.

DeMelo, 25, enjoyed a breakout 2017-18 season, totaling 20 points, all on assists, in 63 games. He entered the season with 12 career points (three goals, nine assists) in 70 games. DeMelo added an assist in 10 games during this year's Stanley Cup playoffs.

--The Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to deals with three of their players, including forward Dominik Simon.

Simon and forward Daniel Sprong agreed to two-year deals at an average value of $750,000 annually. Defenseman Kevin Czuczman re-signed with the club on a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Simon, 23, played in 33 games for the Penguins last season and has four goals and eight assists. He also played 21 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists).

