Way back in 1997, the Bruins made Joe Thornton the top overall pick of the NHL Draft when he was still 11 days shy of his 18th birthday.

In seven seasons in Boston, Thornton became an All-Star and the Bruins captain, but was shipped to San Jose in 2005 in what would become an MVP season. To this day, Thornton is the only player in NHL history to win the Hart Trophy while playing for two different teams in the same season.

His first trip back to face the Bruins was a short, but memorable one - but on Tuesday night, Jumbo Joe will make what is in all likelihood his final appearance on the TD Garden ice.

Joe Haggerty turns the clock back to remember the highs and lows of Thornton's career both for and against the Bruins.

NHL News: Highlights and lowlights from Joe Thornton's Bruins career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston