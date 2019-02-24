NHL on NBCSN: Wild flirting with playoffs, but big picture should be GM’s focus

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Sunday night’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

While Bruce Boudreau is still believing he can guide his Wild team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, his boss is focusing on reshaping a roster that he inherited that’s been quite inconsistent with results.

As NHL trade deadline approaches, Paul Fenton is in listening mode, having already moved Charlie Coyle, which brought in Ryan Donato from the Boston Bruins. There’s still more he can do before 3 p.m. ET Monday. Eric Staal, who owns a modified no-trade clause, is on an expiring deal, as is defenseman Brad Hunt, who was acquired in January from the Vegas Golden Knights. Beyond those two pending unrestricted free agents, there could be value in moving a Mikael Granlund or Jonas Brodin (both signed through next season) or a Jared Spurgeon (tied up until 2020), but are those pieces the GM wants to build around or use to bring back future assets?

Following two straight wins heading into Sunday’s meeting with the Blues, the Wild are a point out of a Western Conference wild card spot and seven points behind St. Louis in the Central Division. Fenton has said he’s been waiting for his players to dictate what he’s going to do before Monday afternoon.

The handcuff on a major clean out is, of course, the contracts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Both are signed through the 2024-25 season and eat up nearly $16M in cap space a season, which hampers things even with a cap ceiling that has been rising every year. The current roster hasn’t cut it, so changes will have to be made.

There is certainly opportunity in the wide open bottom portion of the West. But as a new GM, Fenton has to think of the long-term picture of his team. This is also a roster that will be without Mikko Koivu and Matt Dumba for the rest of the season. A reset is needed, and even the owner is behind whatever moves are necessary, even if it costs them a playoff spot.

Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’) will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live, hosted by Kathryn Tappen with Keith Jones and Anson Carter.