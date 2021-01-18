NHL on NBCSN: What defines a successful season for Red Wings rebuild?

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

For contending NHL teams, the goal is usually pretty simple: win the Stanley Cup. In many cases, it’s unfair to say that anything but a Stanley Cup should be considered a failure. But some teams play that way — the Avalanche, for example, are sending that message.

But what about rebuilding teams?

When it comes to the 2020-21 Detroit Red Wings, it’s crucial that they ask questions about success.

For Red Wings, there could be such thing as “too much success”

Barring an incredible change of fortunes, the Detroit Red Wings are most likely looking for the future, even while playing in the present. With that in mind, there is such thing as the Red Wings playing too well.

Theoretically, the Red Wings could see growth from players like Filip Zadina, ride the Dylan Larkin-fueled top line, and take advantage of hot goaltending to play better than expected.

There are advantages to being competitive. After all, rebuilding teams eventually need to start winning. Getting blown out all the time can break spirits, and create bad habits.

Look at the Tim Murray-era Sabres and you can see the ways things can go wrong, even when you’re doing things right on paper.

Trading Michal Neuvirth because he was playing so well that it might derail the Sabres’ draft lottery odds? Reasonable. But it doesn’t always send the best message.

You run the risk of would-be core players going sour before you can turn things around. Most memorably, Ryan O'Reilly sulked his way out of Buffalo, and powered the Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup win shortly afterward. Moving ROR always seemed shaky, yet rebuilding teams often face delicate PR balancing acts. (Just look at how disgruntled Sabres fans seem, and Jack Eichel sometimes appears to be.)

You don’t want to lose your top guys.

With that in mind, it’s promising that Anthony Mantha acknowledged the Red Wings rebuild process after signing his extension.

“We’re going to be contenders at some point,” Mantha said, via the Detroit Free Press. “A rebuild needs a couple years to go there and then the team is going to be good, and that is when the opportunity is going to come. If it’s year two or three or four, I’ll be around, and hopefully I can help this team.”

Questions at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline

So, it’s a plus that core players like Mantha and Larkin appear patient. From there, the Red Wings must identify who else might stick around for some term, and how to add pieces to that core.

Trade deadline time serves as an opportunity for any rebuilding NHL team, but the Red Wings could face some unusual challenges.

For one thing, it remains to be seen how the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline will be handled. It’s plausible that Canadian and U.S.-based teams might not be able to trade with each other. If so, would quarantines be necessary?

If teams are allowed to trade, will COVID-related financial hurdles end up drying up the trade market?

Even under normal circumstances, the Red Wings have work to do. While there are pending free agents with likely futures in Detroit (see: Tyler Bertuzzi), there are also veterans who could draw interest. That’s especially true if, say, Jonathan Bernier converts his sneaky-strong 2019-20 to good work this season.

Via Cap Friendly, the Red Wings have about $7.6M in cap space. Steve Yzerman can use that space in creative ways. Perhaps he’d help facilitate a complicated three-team trade? Or he’d merely absorb a contender’s contract issue for draft futures.

With two extra second-rounders and one extra third-round pick, the Red Wings already boasts solid stock in the 2021 NHL Draft. Still, it would be that much sweeter if Detroit ended up with an extra first-rounder, in particular.

But, again, they’ll need to do all of this with some nuance. By absorbing problem contracts, are you going to take away opportunities for younger players? There’s plenty of “easier said than done” with the Red Wings rebuild.

Piece by piece

Ultimately, Steve Yzerman’s messaging is about the Red Wings improving gradually.

“We’ll just kind of continue to do what we’re doing,” Yzerman said around early January, via NHL.com. “We’ll look for ways to improve the team. The plan isn’t just to sit and not try to improve and get better from year to year. We’re going to try and get better from year to year …”

With just 39 points in the shortened 2019-20 season, the Red Wings suffered through one of the worst NHL seasons in modern memory. Subtle or not, the Red Wings rebuild is on. Games like Monday’s against the Blue Jackets are part of a process in trying to get it all right — piece by piece.

Don’t expect it to be easy.

