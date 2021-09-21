Report: Leafs, Raptors expecting full fan capacity at Scotiabank Arena this season

It's not official just yet, but MLSE is planning to have 100 percent crowd capacity at both Maple Leafs and Raptors home games this fall. (Getty)

They're still waiting for official provincial clearance, but both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors are expecting to host full-capacity crowds at Scotiabank Arena this season.

“With a fully vaccinated venue, it is our belief that we can safely host a full capacity event,” said MLSE spokesperson Dave Haggith, per Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star.

“With tickets on sale, we are planning for eventual full capacity in 2021 and our ticketing rollout has built-in flexibility so we are ready for potential scenarios.”

Both clubs begin their regular-season play in October and hope to hear this more this week about the capacity rules. All potential fans and attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 (with exceptions for non-vaccinated children 11 and under) and MLSE has a provision in place for potential refunds if full capacity crowds are not allowed, as expected.

The Maple Leafs have reportedly asked their season-ticket holders to pay for all 41 games based on full capacity, according to McGran, adding in a memo:

“We are optimistic regarding our ability to host full capacity events at Scotiabank Arena for the 2021-22 season as we await confirmation on permitted venue capacities. We plan to unveil updated fan health and safety protocols in the coming weeks and should there be any changes to our plans for venue capacity limits and health and safety protocols, we will be sure to communicate those details to you.”

The last time Scotiabank Arena was at full capacity was March 10, 2019, when nearly 20,000 filled the rink to watch the Leafs beat the Lightning before the pandemic caused sports leagues to shut down very shortly after.

