Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

Nazem Kadri could very well be watching the Avalanche's next few playoff games from the stands after he obliterated Justin Faulk with a vicious, high hit. (Reuters)

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been a consistent source of news in the playoffs throughout his career, but usually for none of the right reasons.

The 30-year-old has a history of crossing the line in the postseason, and on Wednesday night, Kadri once again did just that by delivering a dangerous check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

Kadri came soaring through the middle of the ice in the defensive zone and delivered a hit that seemingly only made contact with Faulk’s head. Faulk left the game and did not return.

In the 2018 playoffs, as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kadri delivered an absolutely brutal check to a vulnerable Tommy Wingels of the Boston Bruins. NHL Player Safety awarded Kadri a three-game suspension for his recklessness.

During the 2019 postseason, Kadri threw a vicious cross-check on Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. He was suspended for the remainder of the series.

Because Kadri's hit on Thursday was assessed a game misconduct, George Parros and NHL Player Safety will take a look at the incident and determine whether or not there will be further discipline for his actions.

Luckily for Kadri, his lapse in judgement didn't cost Colorado the game, as the Blues were only able to tally once on the five-minute power play. Any long-term absence for Kadri could be a different story for the Avs, though.

Colorado defeated St. Louis 6-3 in Game 2, taking a 2-0 series lead.

