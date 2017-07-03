NHL-National Hockey League roundup

July 3 (The Sports Xchange) - Montreal Canadiens free agent forward Alexander Radulov signed a five-year, $31.25 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Radulov collected 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 76 games with the Canadiens last season and had a team-high seven points in the postseason.

Radulov signed a one-year deal with the Canadiens in 2016 after four seasons with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League.

--

The Canadiens agreed to terms with free agent forward Ales Hemsky on a one-year contract.

Hemsky, 33, appeared in 15 games with the Dallas Stars in 2016-17, missing 65 games due to injuries. He totaled seven points (four goals, three assists). He has 572 points (174 goals, 398 assists) in 838 regular-season NHL games.

--

Former San Jose Sharks player and assistant coach Rob Zettler is returning to the club, the team announced.

Zettler once again will serve as an assistant coach, filling the void created when Bob Boughner accepted the head coaching position with the Florida Panthers last month.

Zettler most recently served as the head coach for Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

--

The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman Xavier Ouellet on a two-year contract.

The deal is worth a reported $1.25 million per season. He earned $715,000 last season.

Ouellet, who turns 24 on July 29, played in 66 games with the Red Wings last season and totaled 12 points (three goals, nine assists) and 51 penalty minutes.

--

The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Slater Koekkoek to a one-year contract.

The one-way deal is worth $800,000, general manager Steve Yzerman announced. Koekkoek, 23, played in 29 games with the Lightning in 2016-17, recording four assists.

--

The Minnesota Wild re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

The deal is worth $675,000 in 2017-18 and $775,000 in 2018-19, the team announced. Reilly, 23, had one goal and two penalty minutes in 17 games with Minnesota in 2016-17.

--

The Washington Capitals signed right winger Devante Smith-Pelly and forward John Albert to a one-year, two-way contracts.

Smith-Pelly's deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the American Hockey League level. Albert's contract is for $650,000/$220,000.

Albert, 28, recorded 155 points (68 goals, 87 assists) in 283 career AHL games with St. John's and Manitoba.

--

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Brad Malone to a two-year contract.

Malone, 28, split the 2016-17 season between the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears and the Chicago Wolves, posting 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) and 72 penalty minutes in 71 games.

))