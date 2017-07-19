NHL-National Hockey League roundup

July 18 (The Sports Xchange) - The Nashville Predators signed forward Pontus Aberg to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal is worth $1.3 million for Aberg, who will make $650,000 in each of the next two seasons.

The 23-year-old Aberg appeared in 15 regular-season games in 2016-17 for Nashville, registering one goal and one assist. The Swede added two goals and three assists in the postseason as the Predators advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

The San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Marcus Sorensen to a two-year contract.

Sorensen, 25, recorded 17 goals and 17 assists in 43 games with the Sharks' AHL affiliate, also in San Jose. In 19 regular season games with the Sharks, Sorensen had a goal and three assists.

Prior to playing in North America, Sorensen recorded 32 goals and 34 assists in 97 career Swedish Hockey League games with Djurgardens IF.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Michael Bournival signed a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced.

Bournival collected two goals, an assist and two penalty minutes in 19 games last season with the Lightning. The 25-year-old also recorded nine goals, 10 assists and 18 penalty minutes in 38 contests with Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

The Detroit Red Wings re-signed right wing Martin Frk to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Frk scored 27 goals with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League for the second straight season in 2016-17. The 23-year-old Czech also had 23 assists in 65 games and led the team in power-play goals (12) and shots on goal (232).

The Colorado Avalanche signed forwards Gabriel Bourque and Felix Girard and defenseman Duncan Siemens to one-year contracts for the 2017-18 campaign.

Bourque, 26, joined the Avalanche on a professional tryout contract last season before signing a one-year deal on Oct. 10. He played in six contests for Colorado and 61 for its AHL affiliate in San Antonio, scoring 10 goals and 23 assists.

Girard, 23, scored 10 goals and 18 assists in 73 games in the AHL last season, and Siemens, 23, spent most of last season in the AHL, scoring two goals and five assists in 73 games.