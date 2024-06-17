NHL mock drafts predict what Detroit Red Wings do with 15th pick

In just over 10 days, the Detroit Red Wings will kick off the offseason with the first round of the 2024 NHL draft.

The Red Wings are slated to select 15th in the first round on June 28 before finishing the draft with Rounds 2-7 on June 29. The draft will be held inside the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Red Wings held at No. 15 in the draft lottery due to low odds thanks to finishing a game outside of the playoffs. The Wings were in wild card contention for the final two months of the season but failed to snap the playoff drought that has existed beginning in 2017.

This is the first time the Red Wings have not had a top 10 pick and the latest they have picked in the first round since 2016, when they had the 20th pick. General manager Steve Yzerman, who took over in 2019, has selected Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa, Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson and Axel Sandin Pellikka in the first round since coming to Detroit.

The Red Wings were on the cusp of the playoffs and now have key questions to make regarding the roster in terms of free agents and contract extensions, and top prospects. Here is a look at some names that could be added to Detroit's prospect pool in the first round of the draft this year.

Detroit Free Press

The Free Press' Helene St. James in her initial post-lottery breakdown in early May pointed out that high-end players can still be found at 15, including Detroit picking Dylan Larkin at that spot in 2014 and Cossa in 2021. St. James listed potential names like Denver defenseman Zeev Buium if he falls past his projected slot, center Cayden Lindstrom, center Berkly Catton, center Konsta Helenius, winger Cole Eiserman and winger Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, just to name a few options.

"Yzerman's history suggests he'll make a good pick at 15th — but it'll be a while before that player makes an impact on the rebuild," St. James wrote.

NHL.com

NHL.com's two writers, Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale, have the Red Wings selecting center Michael Hage or Brandsegg-Nygard. Kimelman has the Wings selecting Hage, who is committed to play at Michigan, while Morreale landed on Brandsegg-Nygard, a two-way Norwegian forward.

Norway's Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, left, competes for the puck vs. Switzerland's Rodwin Dionicio during the Group B ice hockey match between Switzerland and Norway of the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on Dec. 30, 2023.

Kimelman wrote: "Hage (6-foot, 188) plays with a physical edge and impressed with his ability to take over games late in the season."

Morreale wrote: "Brandsegg-Nygard (6-1, 207) plays in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, and is a hard-working two-way player with good first-step quickness, decision-making and vision."

The Athletic

The Athletic's Corey Pronman also landed on Brandsegg-Nygard to the Red Wings at 15 as both a fit of need and in what the club has traditionally targeted in prospects.

"To say Brandsegg-Nygard screams Detroit prospect may be an overstatement," Pronman wrote. "He’s highly competitive and plays in Sweden — what more can you want?! He also fits a pressing need for them of addressing a scoring winger."

ESPN

In her post-lottery mock draft, ESPN's Rachel Doerrie had the Wings taking center Beckett Sennecke out of the OHL. Sennecke is projected as a riser thanks to a strong finish with 22 points in the final 16 games of the OHL season.

"The Red Wings have a penchant for taking well-rounded forwards who have a high floor and low ceiling," Doerrie wrote. "They need an injection of skill and potential top-line scoring. Sennecke fits the bill there, and while he is more likely to be a second-line scoring winger, his production since the turn of the calendar has vaulted him into a near 40% chance of becoming a top-line player."

Local ties

MSU freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov, here against Michigan on Sunday, is expected to be a top-five NHL draft pick, but could be back with the Spartans next season.

Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov is seen as a universal top-five pick in the draft, with most mock drafts having him go No. 2 to the Chicago Blackhawks. Levshunov was the Big Ten Freshman and Defenseman of the Year, helping lead MSU to the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles, and an NCAA tournament berth last season.

Hage is committed to play at Michigan in the fall, and projects to become the program's next highly drafted center. The Canadian-born prospect had 75 points (34 goals, 42 assists) in the USHL last season at 18 years old.

