NHL mock draft roundup: Experts predict who Blackhawks will take at No. 3

VANCOUVER - For months, Blackhawks fans have been studying every mock draft there is to get an idea of who their team might take when they pick third overall on Friday.

With the NHL Draft one day away, let's look at who the experts are saying will go No. 3 overall to the Blackhawks:

Kevin Allen, USA TODAY: C Alex Turcotte

Craig Button, TSN: C Alex Turcotte

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: C Alex Turcotte

Sam Kosentino, Sportsnet: C Trevor Zegras

Steve Kournianos, Sporting News: D Bowen Byram

Guillaume Lepage, NHL.com: C Dylan Cozens

Mike Morreale, NHL.com: C Alex Turcotte

Chris Peters, ESPN: C Alex Turcotte

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: D Bowen Byram

In total: five experts picked Turcotte, who led the way; two experts picked Byram, one expert picked Cozens; and one expert picked Zegras. The Blackhawks clearly have options at No. 3. And we will find out soon enough who it will be.

