NHL mock draft: Connor Bedard goes first; where does Matvei Michkov land?

The 2023 NHL draft has a clear-cut No. 1 pick and then a question.

Connor Bedard is a generational talent who will go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. From his blistering release to his sublime stickhandling, there’s simply no one outside of Connor McDavid with his level of pure offensive genius.

The question is how early will a team pick Matvei Michkov. It’s a ridiculous question because he’s one of thetop half dozen talents to come along in the last 10 years and should go second. Risk-averse general managers in the top 5 might pass on him, though, because he's signed in the Kontinental Hockey League until 2025-26.

If he drops far enough, the Washington Capitals at No. 8 would be his destination. The Capitals have always fostered a good culture for integrating Russian stars, and we think the transition from the era of Alex Ovechkin to the era of Matvei will be too enticing for them to pass on.

Red Line Report, an independent scouting report, offers a mock draft for how the first round could play out on Wednesday night:

1. Chicago Blackhawks — Center Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

The consensus top choice. Once the Blackhawks won the lottery, Bedard’s destination was carved in stone. He immediately will put the Windy City rebuild into overdrive.

2. Anaheim Ducks — Center Adam Fantilli, University of Michigan

Michkov may be the bigger upside pick here, but Fantilli’s North American pedigree and major production as a Michigan freshman locks him in as the Ducks’ pick.

3. Columbus Blue Jackets — Center Leo Carlsson, Orebro (Sweden)

The dominant Swedish pivot has everything the Blue Jackets want and more. A solid consolation prize for missing out on the lottery ticket for Bedard.

4. San Jose Sharks — Center Will Smith, U.S. National Team Development Program

On talent and ceiling, Michkov should be the pick here, but the Sharks recognize their next franchise cornerstone up front to replace the aging Logan Couture and jump into the future with the top American.

5. Montreal Canadiens — Right wing Matvei Michkov, Sochi (Russia)

The Canadiens happily take the best player on the board after he drops down to them and can’t believe their great fortune in Nashville.

6. Arizona Coyotes — Left wing Colby Barlow, Owen Sound Attack

After just missing out on the top draft talent tiers, the Coyotes try to sweeten the bitterness of their recent arena vote with the Ontario Hockey League's top talent in Barlow – a power winger, pure finisher and team leader.

7. Philadelphia Flyers — Right wing Ryan Leonard, U.S. NTDP

Speaking of finishers, with the Flyers still glowing after taking Cutter Gauthier a year ago, they go back to Boston College to grab a future 35-goal goal guy in Leonard.

8. Washington Capitals — Left wing Zach Benson, Winnipeg Ice

A lackluster campaign earns the Capitals a spot inside the top-10, and they make the most of it with a brilliant playmaking winger whose hockey sense/creativity is off the charts.

9. Detroit Red Wings — Defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Skelleftea (Sweden)

Great skater and power play quarterback may not have ideal NHL size (5-11, 180), but the Red Wings have always made some pretty good fortunate with slick, skilled Swedes on the back end.

10. St. Louis Blues — Right wing Gabriel Perreault, U.S. NTDP

If Benson is an ultra-smart winger who just makes plays, then the Blues get a comparable player a few spots later. Perreault has similar NHL upside as an impact scorer.

11. Vancouver Canucks — Right wing Matthew Wood, University of Connecticut

If not for his heavy feet/wonky stride, Wood would have pushed for Top 5 status. The Canucks are thrilled to snap him up outside the top 10. Elite size, stick and brain.

12. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators) — Left wing Eduard Sale, Brno (Czech Republic)

After getting Barlow at 6, the Coyotes add an impressive bookend with the Czech scorer who has always been smartand highly skilled, even with an in-and-out effort away from the puck.

13. Buffalo Sabres — Center Oliver Moore, U.S. NTDP

The Sabres go for a splashy offensive talent, and possibly the draft’s fastest skater, who was a bit underrated playing behind the exceptional top line trio, but made a ton of plays and has a high pro ceiling.

14. Pittsburgh Penguins — Center Dalibor Dvorsky, AIK (Sweden)

Big Slovak playing in the Swedish Allsvenskan didn’t put up major points, but showed off his power game with the puck and proved he can get it done against older players. Like Wood, he would be a likely Top 5 if his skating were a bit better.

15. Nashville Predators — Center Brayden Yager, Moose Jaw Warriors

Even with the impressive tools, there’s as much risk as reward at this spot. The Predators are banking on him hitting the "over" and making them look good in a few years.

16. Calgary Flames — Center Calum Ritchie, Oshawa Generals

Size, skating, shot are all worthy of being taken well before the middle of the first round, but he has to work on his overall hockey IQ and get a handle on his emotions when things don’t go his way.

17. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders) — Left wing Samuel Honzek, Vancouver Giants

All-around winger has great size and scoring instincts, and has improved his skating.

18. Winnipeg Jets — Center Nate Danielson, Brandon Wheat Kings

Refined, mature center can do a bit of everything and probably doesn’t get enough credit for being an effective player who can have an impact on the game in all zones. Has a nice pro future ahead.

19. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay Lightning) — Left wing Quentin Musty, Sudbury Wolves

After getting the franchise player at first overall, the ‘Hawks take a big, heavy winger who thinks the game well and can make plays. He's the type of guy who can ride shotgun with the NHL’s next superstar.

20. Seattle Kraken — Defenseman David Reinbacher, EHC Kloten (Switzerland)

The Austrian blew the roof off expectations by playing 20-plus minutes a night in Switzerland’s top pro league as a legit two-way presence. Looks like the perfect kind of pick for a rising team in the Pacific Northwest.

21. Minnesota Wild — Center Ethan Gauthier, Sherbrooke Phoenix

He’s not fancy or flashy, but the productive center is elusive, with a natural nose for the net. Has been a solid, steady performer all season.

22. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Los Angeles Kings) — Center Otto Stenberg, Frolunda (Sweden)

The Blue Jackets go back to Sweden to snag another top-end forward.

23. New York Rangers — Center Charlie Stramel, University of Wisconsin

Talented center has size and skill, though he didn’t meet expectations on the struggling Badgers. The Rangers, with a new coaching staff on board, are banking on a major rebound.

24. Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers) — Right wing Kasper Halttunen, HIFK Helsinki (Finland)

Big power winger can make plays, but doesn’t always bring the intensity. If he can improve his first steps and turn the wheel more consistently, there’s big upside potential here.

25. St. Louis Blues (from Toronto Maple Leafs) — Goaltender Michael Hrabal, Omaha Lancers

Toolsy prospect is a superb value for the Blues, who land their goalie of the future.

26. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils) — Defenseman Mikhail Gulyayev, Omsk Jr. (Russia)

After Erik Karlsson’s return to offensive dominance, the Sharks know the importance of a play-driver from the back end, and that’s what the average sized but dynamic Russian brings.

27. Colorado Avalanche — Defenseman Lukas Dragicevic, Tri-City Americans

Underrated two-way defender has size and offensive skill. While underappreciated, he’s the right kind of option for the Avs at this pick.

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston Bruins) — Defenseman Theo Lindstein, Brynas (Sweden)

The late-round run on smooth, poised defensemen who can break pucks out and provide solid contributions at both ends of the ice continues with this slick Swede.

29. St. Louis Blues (from Dallas Stars) — Defenseman Oliver Bonk, London Knights

Top forward? Check. Elite goalie prospect? Check. Now, the Blues add a blue chip defender with size and NHL bloodlines.

30. Carolina Hurricanes — Left wing Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets

Although smallish and not having dynamic skating speed, the hockey sense is exceptional, and the way he plays will translate at the highest levels.

31. Montreal Canadiens (from Florida Panthers) — Center Danny Nelson, U.S. NTDP

Although not a consensus first-rounder, the Habs are taking a big swing with a legitimate power forward to go with their early-round prize in Michkov.

32. Vegas Golden Knights — Center Riley Heidt, Prince George Cougars

Another center with average size, but Heidt has the high motor and all-around game to be a first-rounder and eventually push for a top-six NHL role.

