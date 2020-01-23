NHL Midseason betting review: Stanley Cup futures odds and best bets

Covers.com

With the NHL heading into the All-Star break we take a look the updated futures odds to win the Stanley Cup as well as the best and worst teams to wager on in terms of Moneyline, Puckline and Over/Under bets.

Despite Washington leading the way for the Presidents’ Trophy this season, Tampa Bay still has the best odds to win the Stanley Cup. The Lightning are followed by the Boston Bruins and the defending Stanley Cup champions the St. Louis Blues.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

On the other hand, the Toronto Maple Leafs have fallen outside the Top-5 and now sit at +2000, while the San Jose Sharks have plummeted from a Stanley Cup contender to a +8000 long shot.

Here are every teams’ odds to win the Stanley Cup, courtesy of the Superbook at Westgate:

Teams

Odds to win Stanley Cup (as of Jan 23)

Tampa Bay Lightning

+600

Boston Bruins

+800

St. Louis Blues

+800

Washington Capitals

+1,000

Colorado Avalanche

+1,000

Vegas Golden Knights

+1,000

Pittsburgh Penguins

+1,200

Dallas Stars

+1,200

Arizona Coyotes

+1,600

Florida Panthers

+2,000

Toronto Maple Leafs

+2,000

Vancouver Canucks

+2,000

Edmonton Oilers

+2,500

Calgary Flames

+2,500

New York Islanders

+4,000

Carolina Hurricanes

+4,000

Nashville Predators

+4,000

Columbus Blue Jackets

+4,000

Philadelphia Flyers

+5,000

Winnpeg Jets

+5,000

Minnesota Wild

+6,000

San Jose Sharks

+8,000

Montreal Canadiens

+10,000

New York Rangers

+10,000

Buffalo Sabres

+10,000

Chicago Blackhawks

+10,000

Los Angelas Kings

+50,000

Anahiem Ducks

+100,000

Ottawa Senators

+200,000

New Jersey Devils

+200,000

Detroit Red Wings

+1,000,000

The Capitals don’t just have the best record in the league, they’ve also been the best Over bet as well as the top team to back on the moneyline returning a profit of +9.35 units for bettors this season.

Thanks to rookie goalie Elvis Merzlikins and a group of forwards that can’t find the back of the net, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been the NHL’s best Under bet. The top team to back on the puckline as a favorite has been the surprising Vancouver Canucks who lead the Pacific Division.

While the Golden Knights were sweating sportsbooks when they made their Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals two years ago, oddsmakers have made some of that money back this season as the Knights have been the second-worst money team in the league. The Knights are still way ahead of Detroit who has cost bettors dearly with a loss of almost 20 units.

BEST OVER BETS

Teams

Over/Under

Washington Capitals

31-18

Florida Panthers

30-17

Nashville Predators

28-17

Toronto Maple Leafs

28-18

Tampa Bay Lightning

27-20

BEST UNDER BETS

Teams

Over/Under

Colombus Blue Jackets

18-32

Dallas Stars

16-29

Carolina Hurricanes

21-29

San Jose Sharks

21-28

Calgary Flames

20-27

BEST MONEY BETS

Teams

Total Money Won (based on 100$ bets)

Washington Capitals

$935

New York Islanders

$700

Colombus Blue Jackets

$605

Pittsburgh Penguins

$596

New York Rangers

$567

WORST MONEY BETS

Teams

Total Money Won (based on 100$ bets)

Detroit Red Wings

$-1992

Las Vegas Golden Knights

$-1010

Los Angelas Kings

$-916

San Jose Sharks

$-895

Toronto Maple Leafs

$-829

BEST PUCKLINE TEAMS AT -1.5 

Teams

Total Money Won as Puckline Favorite (PL record as favorite)

Vancouver Canucks

$840 (11-12)

Colorado Avalanche

$771 (14-14)

Chicago Blackhawks

$480 (7-8)

Florida Panthers

$410 (13-17)

New York Rangers

$375 (5-5)

What to Read Next