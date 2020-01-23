NHL Midseason betting review

Despite Washington leading the way for the Presidents' Trophy this season, Tampa Bay still has the best odds to win the Stanley Cup. The Lightning are followed by the Boston Bruins and the defending Stanley Cup champions the St. Louis Blues.

On the other hand, the Toronto Maple Leafs have fallen outside the Top-5 and now sit at +2000, while the San Jose Sharks have plummeted from a Stanley Cup contender to a +8000 long shot.

Here are every teams' odds to win the Stanley Cup, courtesy of the Superbook at Westgate:

The Capitals don't just have the best record in the league, they've also been the best Over bet as well as the top team to back on the moneyline returning a profit of +9.35 units for bettors this season.

Thanks to rookie goalie Elvis Merzlikins and a group of forwards that can't find the back of the net, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been the NHL's best Under bet. The top team to back on the puckline as a favorite has been the surprising Vancouver Canucks who lead the Pacific Division.

While the Golden Knights were sweating sportsbooks when they made their Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals two years ago, oddsmakers have made some of that money back this season as the Knights have been the second-worst money team in the league. The Knights are still way ahead of Detroit who has cost bettors dearly with a loss of almost 20 units.

BEST OVER BETS

Teams Over/Under Washington Capitals 31-18 Florida Panthers 30-17 Nashville Predators 28-17 Toronto Maple Leafs 28-18 Tampa Bay Lightning 27-20

BEST UNDER BETS

Teams Over/Under Colombus Blue Jackets 18-32 Dallas Stars 16-29 Carolina Hurricanes 21-29 San Jose Sharks 21-28 Calgary Flames 20-27

BEST MONEY BETS

Teams Total Money Won (based on 100$ bets) Washington Capitals $935 New York Islanders $700 Colombus Blue Jackets $605 Pittsburgh Penguins $596 New York Rangers $567

WORST MONEY BETS

Teams Total Money Won (based on 100$ bets) Detroit Red Wings $-1992 Las Vegas Golden Knights $-1010 Los Angelas Kings $-916 San Jose Sharks $-895 Toronto Maple Leafs $-829

BEST PUCKLINE TEAMS AT -1.5

Teams Total Money Won as Puckline Favorite (PL record as favorite) Vancouver Canucks $840 (11-12) Colorado Avalanche $771 (14-14) Chicago Blackhawks $480 (7-8) Florida Panthers $410 (13-17) New York Rangers $375 (5-5)

