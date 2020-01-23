NHL Midseason betting review
Despite Washington leading the way for the Presidents' Trophy this season, Tampa Bay still has the best odds to win the Stanley Cup. The Lightning are followed by the Boston Bruins and the defending Stanley Cup champions the St. Louis Blues.
On the other hand, the Toronto Maple Leafs have fallen outside the Top-5 and now sit at +2000, while the San Jose Sharks have plummeted from a Stanley Cup contender to a +8000 long shot.
Here are every teams' odds to win the Stanley Cup, courtesy of the Superbook at Westgate:
Teams
Odds to win Stanley Cup (as of Jan 23)
+600
Boston Bruins
+800
St. Louis Blues
+800
+1,000
+1,000
Vegas Golden Knights
+1,000
Pittsburgh Penguins
+1,200
Dallas Stars
+1,200
Arizona Coyotes
+1,600
Florida Panthers
+2,000
Toronto Maple Leafs
+2,000
+2,000
Edmonton Oilers
+2,500
Calgary Flames
+2,500
+4,000
+4,000
+4,000
+4,000
Philadelphia Flyers
+5,000
Winnpeg Jets
+5,000
Minnesota Wild
+6,000
San Jose Sharks
+8,000
Montreal Canadiens
+10,000
+10,000
Buffalo Sabres
+10,000
Chicago Blackhawks
+10,000
Los Angelas Kings
+50,000
Anahiem Ducks
+100,000
Ottawa Senators
+200,000
New Jersey Devils
+200,000
Detroit Red Wings
+1,000,000
The Capitals don't just have the best record in the league, they've also been the best Over bet as well as the top team to back on the moneyline returning a profit of +9.35 units for bettors this season.
Thanks to rookie goalie Elvis Merzlikins and a group of forwards that can't find the back of the net, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been the NHL's best Under bet. The top team to back on the puckline as a favorite has been the surprising Vancouver Canucks who lead the Pacific Division.
While the Golden Knights were sweating sportsbooks when they made their Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals two years ago, oddsmakers have made some of that money back this season as the Knights have been the second-worst money team in the league. The Knights are still way ahead of Detroit who has cost bettors dearly with a loss of almost 20 units.
BEST OVER BETS
Teams
Over/Under
Washington Capitals
31-18
Florida Panthers
30-17
Nashville Predators
28-17
Toronto Maple Leafs
28-18
Tampa Bay Lightning
27-20
BEST UNDER BETS
Teams
Over/Under
Colombus Blue Jackets
18-32
Dallas Stars
16-29
Carolina Hurricanes
21-29
San Jose Sharks
21-28
Calgary Flames
20-27
BEST MONEY BETS
Teams
Total Money Won (based on 100$ bets)
Washington Capitals
$935
New York Islanders
$700
Colombus Blue Jackets
$605
Pittsburgh Penguins
$596
New York Rangers
$567
WORST MONEY BETS
Teams
Total Money Won (based on 100$ bets)
Detroit Red Wings
$-1992
Las Vegas Golden Knights
$-1010
Los Angelas Kings
$-916
San Jose Sharks
$-895
Toronto Maple Leafs
$-829
BEST PUCKLINE TEAMS AT -1.5
Teams
Total Money Won as Puckline Favorite (PL record as favorite)
Vancouver Canucks
$840 (11-12)
Colorado Avalanche
$771 (14-14)
Chicago Blackhawks
$480 (7-8)
Florida Panthers
$410 (13-17)
New York Rangers
$375 (5-5)
