NHL Mailbag: Is it time for Bruins fans to push the panic button?

(Photo by Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

This game tonight is the big one. If St. Louis wins, Boston’s odds of winning two in a row, potentially without two of its five best defensemen, are low. If Boston wins, St. Louis has a lot of soul-searching to do as it tries to once again get another big bounce-back game at home just to stay alive.

There’s plenty at stake and just as much to talk about. Let’s go:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hannah asks: “How much should Bruins fans actually be panicking?”

The series is tied and Boston has home ice. Obviously as of this writing Matt Grzelcyk is not cleared to play (though he did get some reps in practice yesterday) and it’s looking like Zdeno Chara is out for the rest of the postseason, and that creates some real source of concern.

But the good news is that the Bruins are 2-0 in this series when they don’t get a defenseman knocked out of the game with 30-plus minutes to go. Grzelcyk was forced out of Game 2 late in the first, Chara early in the second. That stretches your lineup, makes it harder to get the proper matchups, and all the rest. So while there’s an obvious downgrade in quality with these injuries, the Bruins can perhaps be confident that if they have all six guys for the full game, they still have a real shot at this.

The urge to panic is understandable but you shouldn’t be at that point yet. Maybe you will be a few minutes into Game 5, but for now, chill out.

Braden asks: “Stanley Cup Final Fatigue is a real thing for me, so what can the NHL do to keep fans excited for almost 10 months of the year?”

Story continues

Obviously you don’t want what’s basically three days between Cup Final games, and that’s an easy fix, but it really only shaves a few days off the end of the season. And the larger problem is that you can’t reasonably compact the schedule more than it already is just because of the toll the sport takes on players.

The only thing I can really think of, then, is to cut back on training camps and move the season up so it starts in September. While you’re still getting almost 10 months of hockey that way, you’re at least getting the Cup Final wrapped up before June.

(And I hate to come off as the “Hockey shouldn’t be played in June!!!!!” guy, but this year has really been ridiculous with the spaced-out scheduling.)

Steve asks: “What’s happening to the Krejci line?”

If you’re getting the feeling they’ve been invisible, you’re not wrong. They can’t get anywhere near the net. At 5-on-5 in this series, Krejci has been on the ice for just one high-danger scoring chance from the Bruins, and eight from the Blues. Which, yeah, that’s not gonna get it done.

Most of their underlying numbers are solid, and eight honestly isn’t an incredibly massive number for almost 48 minutes of ice time (though it is high). The thing is, though, they haven’t been scored upon, so maybe you say it comes out in the wash since they haven’t scored either. You’d like for one of their 23 shots to have gone in, but you can’t complain too much if the 19 the other way didn’t go in either.

They definitely need to do more to make something happen, though.

Dave asks: “If the Blues win the Cup, will surviving the battle of attrition and winning due to other teams breaking down be as respected in the end?”

I’m sure a lot of Bruins fans would say, “Well they beat us without Chara or Grzelcyk!” but honestly why would any Blues fan — or general Boston-disliker — give a rat’s ass about a disappointed opponent trying to affix an asterisk onto their first Stanley Cup in franchise history?

Like, sure, they got there in part through some dirty play (the hits on Hertl and Grzelcyk stand out but there might have been others I don’t remember) but that’s hockey, y’know? If they win, awesome. Who cares what anyone else says.

Have your Stanley Cup ring blocking one ear and a middle finger in the other. You earned it.

Kyle asks: “While I’m sure all three of them are varying degrees of injured, is there something specific that St. Louis is doing to neutralize the Bergeron line?”

They’re doing a good job of keeping the wings away from the net at 5-on-5, and absolutely smothering the transition. This is true of every line, not just Marchand and Pastrnak, but you can count the number of really scary looks either has had in this series on, I don’t know, two or three fingers, max.

But they’re also getting a little lucky that Pastrnak, with eight scoring chances in all situations, hasn’t buried one of his 15 shots. How many 15-shot sets do you think a guy like that usually goes without scoring just once? Same for Marchand, who’s only goal was into an empty net in Game 1, which honestly feels like it was 100 years ago at this point. He has six shots on Binnington, but none have been from high-danger areas. That’s a combination of meh play and luck as well.

But look at the rest of the roster’s play: Joakim Nordstrom is really the only other wing who’s generating much of anything offensively, even if others like Marcus Johansson are certainly contributing in other ways.

That’s a relatively new thing — I feel like the Stars and Sharks got some pretty big contributions from wingers like Jamie Benn and Tomas Hertl, among others — but it’s working out great so far in the Cup Final.

John asks: “Have the refs been consistent across the first four games? If not, how much has that influenced the series?”

You would have to say they haven’t, based on how much they let go in Game 4. By not calling things that would have been penalties in Games 1-3, that probably allowed the Blues — who went on a steady parade to the penalty box earlier in the series — more of a chance to be competitive in what was a very tight game.

Just my thoughts.

Sasha asks: “How much of a case does Tuukka Rask have for the Conn Smythe even in a losing cause?”

Coming into the series, I thought he should be the favorite regardless of what happened, but I’m less inclined to feel that way now, both because Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko continue to be insanely good and because Rask himself has been rather ordinary.

Rask has been on the ice for 10 Blues goals, on looks that were expected to generate 10.03 goals. That’s basically as close to average as you can reasonably get. It’s still a .919 save percentage (compare to Jordan Binnington’s .882 and 12 allowed on 8.39 expected), but in previous rounds you got the feeling he was invincible. In this one, he was fine if largely untested in both wins and above-average in both losses.

That doesn’t get you the Conn Smythe under normal circumstances. Maybe he steals a Game 6 or something and the Bruins still lose, but as things stand right now, he won’t get the Conn if St. Louis gets the Cup, and that feels right.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports

Ryan Lambert is a Yahoo! Sports hockey columnist. His email is here and his Twitter is here.

Some questions in the mailbag are edited for clarity or to remove swear words, which are illegal to use.