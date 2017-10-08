NHL-less Olympics gives Europe-based players a shot at glory

UFA, Russia (AP) -- As the NHL opened its season, Canada's potential Olympic starting goaltender was half a world away.

On the edge of Russia's Ural mountains, Ben Scrivens suited up for Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the Kontinental Hockey League, taking on Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk's SKA St. Petersburg. Scrivens was pulled after giving up four goals to SKA, which started its season 18-0. It was an off night for Scrivens, who has otherwise been solid in the KHL, posting a .918 save percentage last season with Dinamo Minsk of Belarus.

With the NHL skipping the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, he could star for Canada.

Scrivens has been in contact with Hockey Canada and he played preseason games on a roster assembled from KHL players. The Canadians played six games across two tournaments, with three goaltenders each playing two games. Of those three, Scrivens has the most NHL experience (144 NHL games for four teams between 2011 and 2016).

''As a Canadian you just want Canada to win,'' he told The Associated Press. ''Obviously you want to be part of it.''

Without the NHL, the United States and reigning Olympic champion Canada will have to make do with scratch squads of minor leaguers, college players and the many ex-NHL players looking for new opportunities abroad - particularly in the Russia-based KHL, widely considered the best league outside the NHL. The KHL is taking a massive 33-day break for the Feb. 9-25 Olympics while the NHL soldiers on.

Scrivens was mostly a backup goaltender in the NHL, where he took the league record for saves in a regular-season shutout with 59 for the Edmonton Oilers against the San Jose Sharks in 2014. After being bounced between the NHL and farm teams in 2015-16 and admittedly outspoken with coaches, he looked abroad. Now 31, a KHL salary offers Scrivens the chance to ''give my family a foundation for the rest of our lives.''