NHL legend Chris Chelios is selling Malibu home for $75 million originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You can own the Malibu home NHL legend Chris Chelios lived in for two decades if the price is right.

It comes with a hefty price tag, however. We're talking $75 million.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion's beachfront home features four bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a guest cottage.

One thing that makes this property top of the line is the chance to gaze at the Queen's Necklace -- glistening coastline lights between Malibu and San Pedro that resemble a necklace at night, according to the listing.

Chelios purchased the paradise pad in 2003 for just $6 million, which means the former Chicago Blackhawks defender can skate away with quite the profit.

Chelios competed in the NHL for 26 seasons before retiring in 2010.

He helped lead the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup Final in 1992.

Besides the Blackhawks, Chelios played for the Canadiens (1984–1990), Red Wings (1999–2009) and Thrashers (2009-10).