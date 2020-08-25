Breaking down the Kapanen trade, piece by piece

You know what they say: There’s no better time to make trades than in the middle of the second round.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins apparently ascribe to that mantra, pulling the trigger on a pretty sizeable deal earlier today that sees Kasperi Kapanen, Pontus Aberg and Jesper Lindgren head to Pittsburgh in exchange for Filip Hallander, Evan Rodrigues, David Warofsky and the Penguins’ 2020 1st round draft pick.

Folks, that is one big package. And with so many names swapping addresses on this wonderful Tuesday, it’s easy for a few to get lost in the shuffle.

So, let’s break down what each team is getting as both sides hope to rebound from their own disappointing playoff exits.

Pittsburgh

Kasperi Kapanen

Of course, it’s only natural to begin with the main attraction.

Kapanen is a fine young player. With a 20-goal season already under his belt, the 24-year-old projects to bring elite footspeed to an aging Penguins forward corps that desperately needs it while giving them an effective penalty-killing option, to boot. Kapanen has, after all, racked up two shorthanded goals in each of the past two seasons. He’s a near-constant breakaway threat whenever he happens to be on the ice, and that skill is only heightened when defending the man advantage.

In fact, there may not be another NHL forward outside of Connor McDavid who can beat Kapanen in a straight-line footrace. He really is that fast.

But speed is only as useful as how you choose to use it. And Kapanen’s main issue throughout his three seasons with the Maple Leafs is that he failed to ever fully grasp how to utilize his incredible burners properly, ultimately leading to more fruitless rushes down the wing than any human could count.

As such, Kapanen became a truly frustrating player towards the end of his tenure in Toronto. He never managed to produce anything of value whenever elevated into a top-six role and, in what was supposed to be a step-forward 2019-20 season, seemed to actually regress in nearly every meaningful category.

When cashing a $3.2 million paycheck, stretches that feature four goals in 23 games are simply not acceptable.

Kapanen brings a lot to the table, it’s just now up to the Penguins to teach him how to use it.

Pontus Aberg

Pontus Aberg will likely never suit up for the Penguins.

Despite technically being included in this package, the 26-year-old winger is a pending-RFA at the moment who, according to various reports, recently signed a deal with the KHL’s Traktor Chelyabinsk to head overseas for the 2020-21 season, whenever that is. Even if he does end up in Pittsburgh at some point in the near future, Aberg doesn’t move the needle much at all. He’s a skilled bottom-six option who has proven capable of producing in sheltered minutes on his best days and an adept AHL scorer on his worst.

That’s...fine, I guess?

In five games with the Maple Leafs as an injury recall last season, Aberg saw some minutes on the top line, put forth a single assist and was ultimately left off of Toronto’s taxi squad for the playoff bubble.

There’s some skill there — and a 2018-19 stint with the Ducks that featured 19 points in 37 games — but there’s not much to write home about here.

Or maybe he’s the new Mark Donk. Anything is possible.

Jesper Lindgren

The most redeeming aspect of Jesper Lindgren’s game at this point is that he’s a defenceman who also shoots right.

The fifth-round pick from 2015 is a relatively unremarkable prospect outside of his initial specs, having just finished his first full season of AHL action in 2019-20 in which he put up 9 points in 37 games for the Toronto Marlies. That’s decent production for a rookie defender adapting to North American ice. But Lindgren is also 23 years old, has played professional hockey since his draft year and still failed to make much noise in an organization thirsting desperately for RHD. That pro experience was thought to have given him a slight edge upon arrival, but Lindgren still managed to get lost in the shuffle on the Leafs’ internal depth chart.

