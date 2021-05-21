Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

John Tavares was the center of a terrifying moment during Game 1 of the Leafs' first-round series with the Canadiens. (Getty)

Toronto and Montreal are facing each other in the postseason for the first time in 42 years and, not even one period in, there’s already been a potential series-changing event. Leafs captain John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after being knocked out cold during a collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry in Game1.

After receiving a pass and getting dropped to the ice awkwardly in a collision around his own blue line, Tavares took a (likely accidental) knee to the head as Perry was flying by.

Perry clips Tavares in the head



Scary. Holy shit... pic.twitter.com/T94cGQnjCU — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 20, 2021

Tavares struggled as he attempted to get back on his feet before hobbling and folding back as he collapsed to the ice, prompting this panicked response from Leafs GM Kyle Dubas amid the commotion. Toronto's medical team quickly rushed onto the ice and were able to stretcher him off for further evaluation after a tense and terrifying few minutes.

Thumbs up from John Tavares as he's stretchered off the ice following a freak accident with Corey Perry pic.twitter.com/C3PidL1GJ2 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 21, 2021

With his thumb up to the hockey world, a calming signal after the distress Tavares was clearly in, the only concern is now about his long-term health.

"I think the boys are a little shook up,” Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds said during the first intermission, after watching his captain get stretchered off. “We need to take this time in the dressing room to regroup."

The 30-year-old Tavares was transported to a local hospital and is being evaluated overnight, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe added after the game.

