Report: Leafs among teams with 'significant interest' in Sharks star Timo Meier

San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier is widely considered the best player available ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in pursuing him, according to NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes.

The New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes are also potential suitors, according to Weekes.

Meier has recorded 30 goals and 51 points in 54 games for the Sharks this season. He leads the NHL in shots at 5-on-5, individual chances at 5-on-5 and individual expected goals at 5-on-5, while delivering 99 hits, per Natural Stat Trick. The 26-year-old would be an excellent addition to any contending team’s top-six and he’d certainly benefit from improved linemates as the Sharks begin to tank.

Timo Meier already has 30 goals this season, so it's understandable why the Leafs and so many other teams are fond of him. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

A divorce from the Sharks has been in the cards for months and Meier recently spoke about the challenges of constantly being mentioned as a trade target.

"It's definitely not easy," Meier said to NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger. "It's a challenging part of our business. Sometimes you have to remind yourself to keep your thoughts on the task ahead, not go too crazy in your head, and just go out there and have fun.

"It's fun to work with the guys, even though we haven't had too much success. It's nice to win and definitely the mood changes when we do. For me, you can only focus on what you can control."

Meier holds a $6-million cap hit but will require a $10-million qualifying offer this summer to retain his rights, unless the team that acquires him reaches a long-term deal in the interim or trades him after the season ends. San Jose will likely demand a first-round pick, plus a high-end prospect at minimum in exchange for Meier.

At this stage of their careers, Meier and teammate Erik Karlsson simply don’t fit the Sharks’ timeline. Meier had the best season of his career in 2021-22, posting 35 goals and 76 points, and he’s on pace for a 77-point campaign this year. He’s a bruising power forward with an innate sense of how to position himself into prime scoring chances.

Meier has spent the duration of his career with the Sharks after being selected ninth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, but it appears his time with the franchise is coming to an end, with better days on the near horizon.

