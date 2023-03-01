Dylan Larkin, Red Wings agree on 8-year contract extension

The Detroit Red Wings signed captain Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension ($8.7 million AAV) on Wednesday.

Larkin leads the Red Wings in scoring with 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points in 59 games this season. In 563 career NHL games, the 26-year-old has registered 169 goals and 246 assists over eight seasons with Detroit. Larkin has only appeared in five playoff games in his career, scoring one goal.

Chris Johnston of TSN reported earlier on Wednesday that Larkin's eight-year deal — the maximum length allowable under the NHL's current CBA — could be more expensive than the deal Bo Horvat signed (eight years, $68 million) with the New York Islanders after he was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade on Jan. 30.

As the #redwings close in on an extension with captain Dylan Larkin, it sounds like the eight-year extension will come in north of the $8.5M AAV Bo Horvat recently got from the #isles. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 1, 2023

The Waterford, Michigan native is in the final year of a five-year, $30.5 million contract ($6.1 million AAV) he signed following the end of his entry-level deal in 2018.

Entering a contract year and with Detroit not yet ready to compete with the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference, there was speculation that general manager Steve Yzerman could potentially look to move his captain out if an extension could not be agreed on before the NHL trade deadline. The Boston Bruins were reportedly interested in the star forward earlier this season, but no deal came close to materializing.

Dylan Larkin is reportedly on the verge of securing a long-term extension with the Detroit Red Wings. (Getty Images)

At the NHL All-Star Game in early February, Larkin spoke to reporters about the speculation around his future, denouncing the "misinformation" that was going around.

"It just seems people are fishing and speculating," Larkin said. "I don't really want my business out there. I understand we're in the spotlight and fans want to know. They deserve to know. But I think it's not really the most truthful, you know?"

Larkin was selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2014 NHL draft and put up 47 points in 35 games during his only season at the University of Michigan before turning pro.