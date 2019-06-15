LA Kings buy out Dion Phaneuf

The Los Angeles Kings announced the buyout of Dion Phaneuf on Saturday. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

The LA Kings and former Flames, Leafs, and Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf are parting ways.

Kings VP and GM Rob Blake announced Saturday that the team is buying out the 34-year-old blue-liner, who had two years and $8.5 million in base salary remaining on a seven-year deal he signed with Toronto in 2013.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Because of a trade between the Kings and Senators in 2018 that resulted in the latter retaining salary, Ottawa will be on the hook for 25 percent of the buyout cap hit, according to Cap Friendly.

Phaneuf appeared in 93 games with the Kings over the past two campaigns, posting four goals and 16 points. He appeared in his 1,000th NHL game this past season and spent the majority of his career in Calgary and Toronto after being drafted by the Flames ninth overall in 2003.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports