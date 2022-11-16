John Tortorella blasts Flyers during brutally honest in-game interview

John Tortorella was not happy about how the Flyers started Tuesday's game. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

If there is one thing everyone can expect from Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella, it is blunt honesty.

The bench boss lived up to that reputation on Tuesday as the Flyers kicked off a three-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tortorella was not happy with his team’s first period and didn't mince his words during his in-game interview.

“We suck. We haven’t forechecked; we have not done anything as of right now,” Tortorella said after being asked about the first 15 minutes of the game.

The 64-year-old then implored his team to improve its forecheck before removing his headset and dislodging his glasses in the process.

John Tortorella is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/TvCKM2j4AJ — SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) November 16, 2022

Perhaps Philadelphia took Tortorella's message to heart, as the team overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to force overtime before ultimately losing 5-4 in the extra period.

This is Tortorella’s first season with the Flyers, and he has already made multiple eyebrow-raising comments, including saying today’s players have the “attention span of an amoeba.” He also made headlines when he pushed players to the point of exhaustion during training camp.

He was hired in June with the expectation of turning around the Flyers' culture after a season in which the team posted a 25-46-11 record and finished last in the Metropolitan Division. His calls for team and player accountability, demanding expectations, and brutally honest comments are part of his signature coaching style.

The Flyers have now lost their last four games, with two of those defeats coming at the hands of the Blue Jackets — a club Tortorella coached for six seasons. Philadelphia currently owns a 7-6-3 record after Tuesday's overtime loss.

More from Yahoo Sports