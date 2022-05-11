Jason Arnott rips former Predators teammate Ryan Suter: 'All he'd do was complain'

Jason Arnott, left, wasn't a big fan of Ryan Suter, right, when the two were teammates with the Nashville Predators. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Former Nashville Predators captain Jason Arnott did not mince words on the Cam and Strick Podcast Tuesday when discussing his former teammate and NHL defenceman Ryan Suter.

Arnott, the NHL veteran of 18 seasons who spent four years near the end of his career with the Predators from 2006-2010, shared some harsh comments on Suter and his allegedly poor attitude.

Namely, Arnott compared Suter's deportment to Predators icon Shea Weber, who eventually took the captain mantle following Arnott’s departure before the 2010-11 season.

“The attitude of [Suter] was night and day to [Weber],” Arnott said. “All he would do was complain about how come he’s not on the power play, how come he doesn’t play enough, ‘I can’t believe this guy’s making this much money.'”

In comparison, Arnott told co-hosts Cam Janssen and Andy Strickland that Weber was a “sponge”, and was always looking to learn while maintaining the utmost respect for his teammates.

Later in the podcast, Arnott dropped a bombshell about the end of Suter’s time with the Minnesota Wild, who bought out the final four seasons of his 13-year mega contract last July.

“I heard [Suter] was a huge distraction in that dressing room. Knowing Bill Guerin [GM of the Minnesota Wild], he’s not putting up with that,” Arnott said.

Despite the massive cap penalty that the buyout will have on the Wild, topping out at over $7.3 million in dead space during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, Arnott said the Wild benefited tremendously internally by moving on from the Madison, Wisc., native. The dramatic shakeup of the core, which also included a buyout of Zach Parise and his identical contract to Suter’s, seems to have set the Wild down an improved path.

With an up-and-coming young group and a key trade deadline addition of Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota put together its best regular season in franchise history, totalling 53 wins and 113 points, good enough for second in the Central Division.

