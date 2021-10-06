Jack Eichel, Sabres reportedly 'hopeful' about imminent trade

Both the Sabres and their now-former captain are reportedly hopeful a deal for Eichel can be finalized in the near future. (Getty)

Jack Eichel might finally be getting his wish.

The Buffalo Sabres star has been in heated disagreement with the team over his desire to pursue an alternative medical treatment for a neck injury, prefering to go with artificial disk replacement surgery instead of fusion surgery and rehab — the more typical recovery path and one the Sabres have been stubbornly pushing for.

This has led to the 24-year-old wanting out of the organization that drafted him second overall in 2015 and, according to reports, there appears to be some headway on that.

Sources say the Eichel saga may be shifting. Ongoing discussions and additional access to Jack Eichel’s medical file has helped teams with trade interest clearly see his situation. Both sides are hopeful something can be worked out soon with one of the clubs in the mix. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 6, 2021

With such an uncertain injury and recovery timeline, teams were hesitant to spend big for the elite centerman — in both assets and the incoming $10-million cap hit for five more years. Now, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, teams have access to his medical files and can weigh up the risk-reward options, which has accelerated momentum towards a potential deal.

The Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings are teams that have recently been connected to Eichel.

Eichel changed agents during the summer, opting to hire the well-connected Pat Brisson of CAA to hopefully move things along. In response to his desire to leave town and a subsequent failed physical, the Sabres stripped Eichel of the captaincy after three years of wearing the “C” on his chest.

The superstar had an unfortunate season plagued by injuries, but he's managed to earn 96 points in his last 89 games.

More from Yahoo Sports