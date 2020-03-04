Islanders' Boychuk gets face sliced by Canadiens' Lehkonen's skate

Johnny Boychuk's face was sliced by an errant skate during Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hockey is certainly a sport played on literal knives.

During Tuesday’s contest against the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk collided awkwardly with Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen, resulting in a skate to the face.

Johnny Boychuk rushes off the ice after taking Artturi Lehkonen's skate to the face. Very scary. pic.twitter.com/NwpIQAzznP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2020

During a mix up in front of the net, Lehkonen went hard to the ice and his leg flew into the air, sending his skate across Boychuk’s face.

The 36-year-old blueliner rushed himself off of the ice after he seemed to be in tremendous pain.

After the game, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said that there is no official update and he will continue to be evaluated.

Through 63 games this season, Boychuk has two goals, 11 points and 130 hits. There was no further update on his status.

