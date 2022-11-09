Isaiah Meyer-Crothers details years of bullying by Mitchell Miller

Mitchell Miller signed an entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins on Friday before being released two days later. (via USHL)

For the first time since the Boston Bruins signed Mitchell Miller, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a longtime victim of Miller's bullying, has spoken publicly.

In a statement released through the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers, who is Black and developmentally disabled, detailed the torment that Miller put him through, and the incessant bullying he endured throughout his time in school with the hockey player.

“I have been bullied since I was in first grade,” Meyers-Crothers said. “Mitchell used to ask me to sit with him on the bus and then he and his friends would punch me in the head. This happened my whole time in school. When I went to junior high Mitchell would spit in my face and call me (a) N-word.”

Incredibly heart-breaking read but a necessary one. Our actions or lack thereof, have real-life consequences. A statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in his own words sent to Akim Aliu, HDA Chair, on November 8, 2022 which he asked the HDA to release publicly on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/dctpDdrXaL — Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 9, 2022

The details of Meyers-Crothers' abuse, as outlined in the statement, are nothing short of horrific. Meyers-Crothers describes Miller throwing food in his face, continuous and vitriolic name-calling, and physical abuse at the hands of Miller’s friends following his expulsion from school.

He also describes Miller’s more recent actions this past fall, as the renounced prospect attempted to earn a shot in the NHL.

“Middle of October, I was being texted constantly everyday till (sic) I answered a Snapchat and Instagram message from Miller," Meyers-Crothers says. “He asked me why I always have my parents doing stuff for me and why I can’t speak for myself.”

“He told me he was sorry and [that the apology] didn’t involve hockey,” Meyers-Crothers added. However, when he pushed for proof, Miller refused to provide any.

The Bruins, meanwhile, who have since announced they have severed ties with Miller, received significant backlash not only for the signing but also for not approaching Meyers-Crothers and his family beforehand.

“We are sorry that this decision has overshadowed the incredible work the members of our organization do to support diversity and inclusion efforts. We will continue to stand against bullying and racism in all of its forms,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement on Sunday. “To Isaiah [Meyer-Crothers, the victim of Miller’s actions] and his family, my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused."

