Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov out for season with knee injury

The Carolina Hurricanes received a major blow on Tuesday as star forward Andrei Svechnikov is scheduled to undergo season-ending reconstructive surgery on his right ACL later this week, the team announced on Tuesday. He has also been ruled out for the entirety of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Svechnikov suffered the injury during Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He received multiple medical opinions to confirm surgery was required.

"After further consultation with global experts in this field, it has been determined that the best course of action for Andrei's future is to have this surgery, and to have it done by our team orthopedist, Dr. Marty Isbell," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a press release. "We're confident that Andrei will make a full recovery."

The 22-year-old was enjoying another productive season for the Hurricanes, ranking second on the team at the time of his injury with 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games. The winger was named to this year's All-Star Game, earning the honor for the first time in his young career. He also won the fastest skater event during the skills competition.

The Hurricanes will have to go on their playoff run without Andrei Svechnikov. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Hurricanes will be in tough to hold onto the top spot in the Metropolitan Division without one of their best players. They have lost two games in a row and the rival New Jersey Devils have won three straight to draw level with the Hurricanes with 94 points. The Hurricanes have the NHL's seventh-hardest remaining schedule while the Devils have things slightly easier with the 11th-toughest slate.

Carolina hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday before embarking on a three-game road trip that sees them take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.