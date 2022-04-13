Canes 'goalie' Frederik Andersen shows off his handles during delayed penalty

Likely Vezina Trophy finalist Frederik Andersen has stopped plenty of pucks this season, but the Canes netminder can really handle one, too. (Twitter/@BR_OpenIce)

There have been few goaltenders better at stopping the biscuit this season than Frederik Andersen, as the Carolina Hurricanes netminder owns a spectacular 2.07 goals against average along with a .926 save percentage through 51 games. On Tuesday night, he showed that he's not afraid to flex his impressive puckhandling skills either.

Early in the second period versus the Rangers, Andersen began skating to the bench due to a delayed penalty call. On his way, however, the puck came up alongside him. Instead of panicking or simply refusing to touch it, the 32-year-old took it in stride and carried it up ice for a few seconds, making a couple quick moves before cycling it back to defenceman Tony DeAngelo and heading to the bench.

This was a heads up play for the Canes goalie, as he not only prevented the Rangers from touching the puck, but was able to get rid of it before passing center ice. Had he done so, he would have received a two-minute minor for delay of game.

While this moment has received the most attention, Andersen’s performance on a whole was spectacular in this game. Playing against Igor Shesterkin, who he'll be up against for the Vezina Trophy, he came out on top, kicking aside 28 of the 30 shots fired his way in what ended up as a 4-2 victory for the Canes.

It appears getting out of Toronto has been very beneficial for Andersen, as he is having by far and away the best season of his 444-game career. On top of his great GAA and SV%, he also has a fantastic 34-13-3 record. His Hurricanes squad is considered one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup this year, and his play between the pipes is a major reason why.

