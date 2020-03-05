NHL Highlights: Torey Krug the hero as Bruins defeat Panthers 2-1 in overtime

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 2, Panthers 1

IN BRIEF: The Boston Bruins continue to roll with their fourth straight win, and Torey Krug played the hero in Thursday's matchup against the Florida Panthers. Patrice Bergeron also notched his 30th of the season for the third consecutive year, and Nick Ritchie put up the fists for his first fight as a Bruin. Jaroslav Halak was also tremendous in goal tonight for Boston and is 8-1-0 through his last nine starts. From top to bottom, the B's continue to prove they're ready for a deep run into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 43-13-12 (98 points)

HIGHLIGHTS

NICK RITCHIE DROPS THE GLOVES FOR FIRST FIGHT AS A BRUIN

Nick Ritchie drops the gloves with Riley Stillman. pic.twitter.com/dtUuwDDB38 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 6, 2020

WEEGAR PUTS PANTHERS ON THE BOARD FIRST

BERGERON NOTCHES 30TH OF SEASON ON POWER PLAY

Bergeron grabs his 3rd straight and 6th career 30-goal season with this beauty. pic.twitter.com/lJEC9pZXcN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 6, 2020

BRUINS LOSE CARLO TO HEAD INJURY

Evgenii Dadonov elbows Brandon Carlo in the face. Carlo heads down the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/4TswihEyDf — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 6, 2020

TOREY KRUG WINS IT FOR BRUINS IN OVERTIME

Torey Krug wins it in overtime.



Bruins beat the Panthers, 2-1, and improve to 43-13-12 on the season. pic.twitter.com/9vX3N8KjFb



— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 6, 2020

UP NEXT:

Vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, 7 p.m., NESN

@ Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, 7 p.m., NESN, NBCS





