NHL-Highlights from Thursday's NHL games

Oct 19 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Thursday:





Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 0

Mikhail Sergachev scored the first two goals of his NHL career, and the Tampa Bay Lightning cruised to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in an early season battle of Eastern Conference front-runners Thursday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy posted his first shutout of the season with 43 saves for the Lightning.

Nikita Kucherov finished with two assists but failed to score a goal for the first time this season, ending his seven-game streak. Steven Stamkos, who entered the game tied with Kucherov for the NHL lead with 12 points, added an assist.





Devils 5, Senators 4 (overtime)

John Moore scored at 1:20 of overtime to give New Jersey a come-from-behind victory over Ottawa.

Nico Hischier scored the first two goals of his NHL career by the 4:21 mark of the opening period, and Kyle Palmierei and Marcus Johansson scored for the Devils in the third period. Taylor Hall added four assists. Kyle Turris, Derick Brassard, Alex Burrows and Tom Pyatt scored for the Senators, while Erik Karlsson added three assists.





Islanders 4, Rangers 3 (shootout)

John Tavares scored the deciding goal in a shootout to give the Islanders a victory against the Rangers.

David Desharnais, Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes scored in regulation time for the Rangers, who received 35 saves from Henrik Lundqvist.

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders. Jaroslav Halak turned aside 38 shots.





Bruins 6, Canucks 3

Patrice Bergeron celebrated his return to the ice with a goal and three assists, and rookie linemate Anders Bjork had two goals and an assist to power Boston over Vancouver.

Brad Marchand added a goal and two assists, and David Krejci and David Pastrnak both posted a goal and an assist for the Bruins.