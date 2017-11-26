NHL-Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

Nov 25 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games:





Capitals 4, Maple Leafs 2

Alex Ovechkin scored three goals as the Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Jakub Vrana also scored for the Capitals, who have won three games in a row to match their season-best winning streak.

Ovechkin's third goal of the game came at 19:53 of the third period into an empty net. It was his third hat trick of the campaign after combining for seven goals in the first two games of the season. Ovechkin has 576 goals, passing Mike Bossy (573) for 21st all-time.

Defensemen Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev scored for the Maple Leafs and backup goaltender Curtis McElhinney made 17 saves.





Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2

Tomas Nosek scored short-handed to start a Vegas run of three goals scored three different ways in less than two minutes, and the expansion Golden Knights won their fifth in a row.

William Karlsson also stayed hot with his third goal in two games and his seventh during a five-game goal-scoring streak as the Golden Knights improved to 3-0 against the Coyotes and became the first NHL expansion franchise to have a pair of five-game winning streaks in its inaugural season. Vegas also won five straight from Oct. 15-27.

Arizona, down 3-0 after the second period, finally scored against Vegas backup Malcolm Subban when defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored his third goal in five games 21 seconds into the third.





Penguins 5, Lightning 2

Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for his first career victory, and Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby each scored twice as Pittsburgh topped Tampa Bay.

Kessel added two assists to reach a team-leading 31 points. He has 16 points in his past 10 games. Crosby, who scored for the second straight game after getting one goal in a 15-game stretch, added an assist as the Penguins ended a season-long three-game losing streak.