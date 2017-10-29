NHL: Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

Oct 28, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his game winning goal with defenseman Drew Doughty (8) in overtime against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday:

Kings 2, Bruins 1

Tyler Toffoli scored his second goal of the game with no time remaining in overtime to lift the red-hot Los Angeles Kings to a stunning 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

After the officials added time on the clock, going from four-tenths of a second remaining in overtime to nine-tenths following an icing, Los Angeles called timeout. Anze Kopitar beat winger David Pastrnak on the draw and slid the puck to Toffoli, whose quick shot eluded Tuukka Rask and ended a wild overtime period.

Ducks 4, Lightning 1

Rickard Rakell scored twice while Ryan Getzlaf had three assists as Anaheim handed Tampa Bay its first home loss of the season.

John Gibson stopped 31 shots for Ducks, who lost 8-3 at Florida on Thursday. Chriz Kunitz scored and Peter Budaj made 17 saves for the Lightning, who were 6-0-0 to start the season at home and hadn't lost to Anaheim in regulation in 13 games (8-0-5) dating to 2006.

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, who leads the NHL with 12 goals, and Steven Stamkos, who has a league-best 21 points, were held without a point for the first time this season.

Devils 4, Coyotes 3

Jesper Bratt's power-play goal with 4:13 remaining in the third period was the difference as New Jersey kept Arizona winless.

Taylor Hall had two goals and Brian Gibbons also scored for the Devils, who received 34 saves from goaltender Cory Schneider in his first start since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 19. Bratt also had two assists.

Christian Fischer, Brendan Perlini and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes (0-10-1), who tied the 1943-44 New York Rangers for the worst start in NHL history. Arizona goaltender Louis Domingue made 21 saves.

Capitals 5, Oilers 2