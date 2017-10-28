NHL-Highlights of Friday's NHL games

Oct 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Friday:





Knights 7, Avalanche 0

David Perron, Oscar Lindberg, Cody Eakin and James Neal all scored goals during an 8 1/2 minute span in the second period and Oscar Dansk had 32 saves to lead the Golden Knights to a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the fifth consecutive win for the Golden Knights (8-1-0), matching the longest win streak by any team during its inaugural season in the 100-year history of the NHL, a mark set by the New York Rangers in 1926-27 and equaled by Edmonton Oilers in 1979-80. Vegas had earlier set an NHL record for best start by an expansion team by winning its first three games.





Blues 2, Hurricanes 1

Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and backup goalie Carter Hutton stopped 26 shots as St. Louis defeated Carolina.

Hutton improved to 3-0 this season and 11-2 in his last 13 regular-season road games.

Carolina scored one goal in a game for the fourth time in nine games -- including three straight at home.





Blue Jackets 2, Jets 1 (OT)

Josh Anderson scored with 2:22 remaining in overtime and Columbus rallied for the win.

The Jets lost an overtime game on the road for the second night in a row after falling by the same score in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets scored the tying goal at 10:23 of the third period when Cam Atkinson batted a loose puck in front of the net past Jets goaltender Steve Masons with a backhand shot.

The win gave the Blue Jackets (7-3-0) their best 10-game start in franchise history.





Devils 5, Senators 4 (SO)

For the second time in eight days, New Jersey defeated Ottawa, as rookie Jesper Bratt scored the winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout after veteran winger Drew Stafford had tied it up with a goal in the third round.