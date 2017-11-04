NHL: Highlights of Friday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of the National Hockey League games on Friday:

Oilers 6, Devils 3

The Edmonton Oilers entered Friday night's game as the NHL's lowest scoring team -- because of a lack of production from the second, third and fourth lines.

Well, in a 6-3 win over New Jersey, the supporting cast stood up and was counted. Drake Caggiula scored his first goal of the season. Milan Lucic and Ryan Strome each got their second goals. and Oscar Klefbom got his first.

The Oilers (4-7-1) handed the Devils (9-3-0) their first road loss of the season.

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot stopped 30 shots to post his 100th career NHL win.

Predators 5, Ducks 3

Pekka Rinne made 35 saves and Roman Josi registered a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Friday night.

Nashville (6-5-2) also received goals from Scott Hartnell, Matt Irwin, Viktor Arvidsson and P.K. Subban in breaking a two-game losing streak.

Antoine Vermette, Hampus Lindholm and Jakob Silfverberg scored goals for Anaheim (6-6-1) and John Gibson stopped 25 Nashville shots.

The Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit late in the second period but could not find the equalizer.