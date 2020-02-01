NHL Highlights: Bruins return from break with a fight-filled, 2-1 win in Winnipeg
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 2, Jets 1
IN BRIEF: Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal three minutes into the third period and Tuukka Rask made 37 saves the Bruins returned from their 10-day All-Star break and bye week with a throwback, fight-filled, 2-1 victory over the Jets in Winnipeg. BOX SCORE
LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.
BRUINS RECORD: 30-10-12, 72 points (1st in Atlantic Division)
HIGHLIGHTS
PATRIK LAINE GETS JETS ON BOARD 6 MINUTES IN:
Starting off RIGHT! 🥳
🚨: @PatrikLaine29
🍎: @NikolajEhlers24
🍏: @NPionk95
1-0 WPG | #GoJetsGo | #BOSvsWPG pic.twitter.com/DYB9hcaV5h
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 1, 2020
BERGERON TIES IT IN 1ST ON POWER PLAY:
💯#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/RmQRcfwa7i
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 1, 2020
PASTRNAK FINDS DEBRUSK FOR THE LEAD ON PP IN 3RD:
.@pastrnak96 ☸️ @JDebrusk 🚨#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/qDsFRfH7Dk
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 1, 2020
UP NEXT:
@Minnesota Wild, Saturday, 8 p.m., NESN
Vs. Vancouver Canucks, Tuesday, 7 p.m., NESN
NHL Highlights: Bruins return from break with a fight-filled, 2-1 win in Winnipeg originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston