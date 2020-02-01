NHL Highlights: Bruins return from break with a fight-filled, 2-1 win in Winnipeg

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 2, Jets 1

IN BRIEF: Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal three minutes into the third period and Tuukka Rask made 37 saves the Bruins returned from their 10-day All-Star break and bye week with a throwback, fight-filled, 2-1 victory over the Jets in Winnipeg. BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 30-10-12, 72 points (1st in Atlantic Division)

HIGHLIGHTS

PATRIK LAINE GETS JETS ON BOARD 6 MINUTES IN:

BERGERON TIES IT IN 1ST ON POWER PLAY:

PASTRNAK FINDS DEBRUSK FOR THE LEAD ON PP IN 3RD:

UP NEXT:

@Minnesota Wild, Saturday, 8 p.m., NESN

Vs. Vancouver Canucks, Tuesday, 7 p.m., NESN





