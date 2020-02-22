FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Flames 3

IN BRIEF: The Bruins and Flames engaged in a wild offensive battle in the first period of their game, but things slowed down after seven total goals were scored in the first 21 minutes. The Bruins were able to come from two goals back to earn a key victory. Patrice Bergeron netted a couple of goals while Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle also added goals.

BOX SCORE

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

BRUINS RECORD: 39-11-12, 90 points (1st in Atlantic Division)

HIGHLIGHTS

BACKLUND SCORES VERY EARLY FOR THE FLAMES

The start you absolutely love to see. pic.twitter.com/VDVl6185bM — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2020

BACKLUND DOUBLES THE LEAD OFF FEED FROM RIEDING

Tobi Rieding it perfectly and Backs with the 💯 finish. pic.twitter.com/CeGaectcuA — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2020

BERGERON GETS A GOAL TO SLOW THE FLAMES MOMENTUM

FLAMES GET A BOUNCE OF THEIR OWN

A lovely little bounce. pic.twitter.com/Esv0QYf1qz — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2020

BERGERON EATS INTO THE LEAD AGAIN

Story continues

COYLE NETS A BREAKAWAY TO COMPLETE FIRST PERIOD COMEBACK

MARCHAND TIPS HOME CARLO SHOT TO GIVE B'S FIRST LEAD

UP NEXT:

@ Vancouver Canucks, Saturday, 7 p.m., NESN

vs. Calgary Flames, Tuesday, 7 p.m., NESN





NHL Highlights: Bruins come from two goals down in first to beat Flames originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston