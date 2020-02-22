NHL Highlights: Bruins come from two goals down in first to beat Flames

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Flames 3

IN BRIEF: The Bruins and Flames engaged in a wild offensive battle in the first period of their game, but things slowed down after seven total goals were scored in the first 21 minutes. The Bruins were able to come from two goals back to earn a key victory. Patrice Bergeron netted a couple of goals while Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle also added goals.

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 39-11-12, 90 points (1st in Atlantic Division)

HIGHLIGHTS

BACKLUND SCORES VERY EARLY FOR THE FLAMES

BACKLUND DOUBLES THE LEAD OFF FEED FROM RIEDING

BERGERON GETS A GOAL TO SLOW THE FLAMES MOMENTUM

FLAMES GET A BOUNCE OF THEIR OWN

BERGERON EATS INTO THE LEAD AGAIN

COYLE NETS A BREAKAWAY TO COMPLETE FIRST PERIOD COMEBACK

MARCHAND TIPS HOME CARLO SHOT TO GIVE B'S FIRST LEAD

UP NEXT:
@ Vancouver Canucks, Saturday, 7 p.m., NESN
vs. Calgary Flames, Tuesday, 7 p.m., NESN

