NHL Highlights: Bruins come from two goals down in first to beat Flames
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Flames 3
IN BRIEF: The Bruins and Flames engaged in a wild offensive battle in the first period of their game, but things slowed down after seven total goals were scored in the first 21 minutes. The Bruins were able to come from two goals back to earn a key victory. Patrice Bergeron netted a couple of goals while Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle also added goals.
BRUINS RECORD: 39-11-12, 90 points (1st in Atlantic Division)
HIGHLIGHTS
BACKLUND SCORES VERY EARLY FOR THE FLAMES
The start you absolutely love to see. pic.twitter.com/VDVl6185bM
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2020
BACKLUND DOUBLES THE LEAD OFF FEED FROM RIEDING
Tobi Rieding it perfectly and Backs with the 💯 finish. pic.twitter.com/CeGaectcuA
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2020
BERGERON GETS A GOAL TO SLOW THE FLAMES MOMENTUM
Patrice goal number 1! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/uaZ8RN2qn0
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2020
FLAMES GET A BOUNCE OF THEIR OWN
A lovely little bounce. pic.twitter.com/Esv0QYf1qz
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2020
BERGERON EATS INTO THE LEAD AGAIN
Patrice goal number 2! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/P4QFgXuJR7
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2020
COYLE NETS A BREAKAWAY TO COMPLETE FIRST PERIOD COMEBACK
We would like to nominate @CharlieCoyle_3 to the hands team. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/y0ElbjnJGX
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2020
MARCHAND TIPS HOME CARLO SHOT TO GIVE B'S FIRST LEAD
✋👀@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/DwCKbSIvMy
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2020
UP NEXT:
@ Vancouver Canucks, Saturday, 7 p.m., NESN
vs. Calgary Flames, Tuesday, 7 p.m., NESN
