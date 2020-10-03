NHL goaltending market quickly taking shape ahead of free agency

NHL goaltending market taking shape ahead of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Six days before NHL free agency opens up, the goaltending market is quickly starting to take shape.

Four signings were announced in the last 24 hours as teams across the league look to secure their goaltending tandems for the 2020-21 season:

• Robin Lehner signed a five-year, $25 million extension ($5 million cap hit) with the Vegas Golden Knights

• Brian Elliott signed a one-year, $1.5 million extension with the Philadelphia Flyers

• Tristan Jarry signed a three-year, $10.5 million extension ($3.5 million cap hit) with the Pittsburgh Penguins

• Laurent Brossoit signed a one-year, $1.5 million extension with the Winnipeg Jets

The biggest story in Chicago is whether or not Corey Crawford and the Blackhawks can agree on an extension before Friday. The two sides reportedly were not seeing eye to eye in early September after the Blackhawks' original offer came in at one year, $3.5 million.

GM Stan Bowman spoke with the media on Wednesday and remained optimistic that Crawford will be back in Chicago. But he also acknowledged it's a distinct possibility the 35-year-old goaltender tests the open market.

"I’m always an optimist," Bowman said. "I would say in every situation I’m always looking on the bright side, but until something comes to completion, I don't know, I can’t really comment. But we still have time on our side here and that’s what we’re working through. We’re realistic that that's a possibility, but that’s not what we’re focused on. We’re looking at that and optimistic to do something like that."