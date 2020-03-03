NHL GMs propose small change to offside rule that could save big headaches

The NHL’s GMs reportedly proposed a subtle but potentially headache-preventing change to the offside rule during recent meetings.

The amended rule would parallel “breaking the plane” in football.

NHL Network’s EJ Hradek summarizes the minor-yet-potentially-helpful tweek pretty well:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There’s change coming in the application of the offside rule. If approved by the competition committee, the player won’t need to have his skate on the ice to be onside. If he’s breaking the plain (foot can be in the air), he’ll be inside. — E.J. Hradek (@EJHradek_NHL) March 3, 2020





Note that this proposal needs to go through a few layers before the change is complete. It needs to be approved by the NHL’s Board of Governors and Competition Committee for this tweak to happen.

Chances are, there will still be plenty of instances of eye-roll-worthy reviews, as offside vs. onside could still be up to plenty of debate. Even so, any tweak that might not force officials and telecasts to study small differences with Zapruder-film rewinds would be good for our collective mental health.

NO GOAL! This was determined to be offsides. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/83Kwl2iKkf — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 30, 2017





Er, although, fans griping about how goals A-Z should have counted (and so on) might destroy any would-be regained mental health so … *sigh* what can you do?

NHL GMs discussed a tweak like this in late March 2017, but it didn’t get off the ground/break the plane.

Story continues

That point is a reminder that, much like offside reviews, these processes can often feel a little marginal. Giving a little more leeway for players to avoid going offside feels like it would be more in the “spirit of the rule,” but baby steps are better than no steps at all.

We’ll see if this small change to the offside rule makes it to fruition, and that the NHL continues to find ways to simplify its rules.

Some controversies over the years, whether this will address them all, or not:

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL GMs propose small change to offside rule that could save big headaches originally appeared on NBCSports.com