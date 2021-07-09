NHL free agents 2021: Ranking top 25 players available

NHL free agents 2021: Ranking top 25 players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NHL offseason is underway and it could be a wild one.

The flat salary cap, a difficult last two seasons amid a global pandemic, a strong free agent class and the possibility of a few stars being traded might result in a very exciting next month or two for hockey fans.

Free agency is one of the marquee offseason events, and it begins Wednesday, July 28 at noon ET. Who are the best players available for teams to sign?

Let's take a look at the best unrestricted free agents.