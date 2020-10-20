NHL free agents 2020: Bruins sign Karson Kuhlman to two-year contract

NHL free agents 2020: Bruins sign Karson Kuhlman to two-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are bringing back another one of their own free agents.

The team announced Tuesday morning it has signed forward Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract worth $1.5 million, including an NHL salary cap hit of $725,000. The B's also noted it's a two-way deal in the first year and a one-way deal in the second year.

Kuhlman played in 25 games for the Bruins during the 2019-20 season and tallied six points (one goal, five assists). He made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 campaign. The 25-year-old forward also has played in 13 career playoff games with three points (one goal, two assists).

Kuhlman was among several restricted free agents the Bruins had to decide whether to re-sign this offseason. He's shown an ability to be an effective bottom-six player who plays a physical game and brings a little bit of offense. Kuhlman is expected to compete for a bottom-six role in training camp before the 2020-21 season.

The Bruins still have a few notable RFAs to re-sign, including top-six winger Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Zdeno Chara. Boston has only $6,657,686 in salary cap space, per CapFriendly. The Bruins re-signed RFA defenseman Matt Grzelcyk over the weekend to a four-year contract worth about $3.7 million per season.