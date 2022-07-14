NHL free agency tracker: Signings, rumors, trades and more

One of the busiest days on the hockey calendar lived up to its reputation as NHL free agency opened with a bang on Wednesday. Several big names are already off the board, but there are still a number of high-profile stars looking for new homes. How will the league's balance of power shift in the hours, days and weeks ahead as players make their decisions?

Follow along here with our tracker and live blog for all the latest signings, rumors, trades and more.

Nazem Kadri is one of the biggest stars available in NHL free agency. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Latest news from NHL free agency:

Who are the biggest NHL free agents available?

Nazem Kadri: Kadri slowed after starting on a triple-digit pace, but will leave little cash on the table after setting career highs in assists and points and winning the Stanley Cup.

Patrice Bergeron: Though technically an unrestricted free agent, Bergeron will not function like one. It will either be the Bruins or retirement, most likely, for the future Hall of Fame centre, who showed in 2021-22 that he still has plenty of game left.

John Klingberg: Klingberg will run out the string on his seven-year contract with the Stars despite an evidently deteriorating relationship. He still has the chance to cash in having yet to turn 30.

Nino Niederreiter: It’s hard to imagine another team valuing Niederreiter more than Carolina will, given what he does for the team is largely unheralded.

Calle Jarnkrok: If only he could use his price in the trade market to negotiate in the free market. Jarnkrok is playing out the string on one of the oddest contracts ever brokered, having earned $12 million on a six-year extension originally signed with the Nashville Predators. It’s time to cash in as much as possible.

Other UFAs: Phil Kessel, P.K. Subban, Zach Aston-Reese, Calvin De Haan, Paul Stastny, Chris Tierney, Tyler Motte, Ian Cole

Full list of major NHL free agent signings:

More from Yahoo Sports