St. Louis Blues sign Brandon Saad to 5-year deal

The St. Louis Blues have made a sizeable splash, signing free-agent forward Brandon Saad to a five-year contract.

Saad, who spent last season with the Colorado Avalanche, will join the Blues on an average annual cap hit of $4.5 million.

BREAKING NEWS: We have reached an agreement with free agent Brandon Saad on a five-year contract. https://t.co/mQZVA0UUh1 #stlblues pic.twitter.com/1DFlCA3rbC — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 29, 2021

It was an interesting season with the Avalanche for Saad, who scored 15 goals and 24 points in 44 games. He fell into more a depth role due to the strength of the Avalanche forward group, though he broke out a bit with increased responsibility in the postseason, scoring seven goals in 10 games.

Already a decade into his NHL career, Saad has largely performed a middle-six, secondary scoring level, topping out at 53 points in back-to-back seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He's routinely managed strong underlying data, though his defensive game tailed off a bit in his second stint with the Chicago Blackhawks between 2017 and 2020.

He has, however, just come off a very impressive season from an analytical perspective, though the raw results didn't quite mirror the shift-to-shift data.

Brandon Saad is coming off a strong postseason with the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

St. Louis won't quite provide the same environment as Colorado. However Saad should have increased role and the platform to continue serving as a positive influence inside the top six. He very much fits the characteristics of a Blues forward.

Saad's signing further clouds the future of Vladimir Tarasenko, who is reportedly seeing a decline in interest from around the league, according to The Athletic.

St. Louis still has plenty of cap space with Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary still on the books, but four restricted free agents still require deals. Those outstanding deals include Jordan Kyrou, Ivan Barbashev, Robert Thomas and Zach Sanford.

