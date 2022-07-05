  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NHL free-agency rumor roundup: Latest on Forsberg, Giroux, Kadri, Campbell

Olivier Neven
·Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nashville Predators
    Nashville Predators
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Claude Giroux
    Claude Giroux
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nazem Kadri
    Nazem Kadri
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

We're just over a week away from the opening of NHL free agency, and there are tonnes of rumors flying around the hockey world. With some superstars set for big paydays in the prime of their careers, and celebrated veterans looking for one last shot at the Cup, the anticipation is building towards July 13.

Here's the latest talk around town.

What's taking so long with Forsberg?

Nashville Predators star forward Filip Forsberg is due for a big raise from the six-year, $36-million deal that is set to expire when NHL free agency opens next week. Forsberg, 27, is coming off a stellar season, registering 42 goals and 42 assists for 84 points, all career-highs. According to The Athletic's Pierre Lebrun, the Predators and their top goalscorer have strong mutual interest in staying together on an eight-year extension, but the two camps seem to be at an impasse on salary demands. LeBrun reports that Forsberg is looking for annual dollar figure in the high eight-million range, while Nashville GM David Poile prefers to settle at about half a million dollars cheaper.

Filip Forsberg could become the biggest fish in the NHL free-agent pond if he doesn't come to agreement on an extension with the Nashville Predators before July 13. (Getty Images)
Filip Forsberg could become the biggest fish in the NHL free-agent pond if he doesn't come to agreement on an extension with the Nashville Predators before July 13. (Getty Images)

The longer these negotiations drag on, the more realistic the possibility of Forsberg hitting the open market becomes, where he would be arguably the most coveted free-agent forward available — depending on whether or not Johnny Gaudreau re-signs in Calgary.

Will Giroux settle in Florida?

LeBrun also reported that impending free agent Claude Giroux and the Florida Panthers, who he was traded to ahead of the deadline, have mutual interest in a deal keeping the 34-year-old in the Sunshine State. But because of the Panthers' tight cap situation, an agreement with the veteran forward may be out of reach.

According to LeBrun, the Edmonton Oilers are a team monitoring Giroux, in case they can't keep playoff standout Evander Kane. Another option would be the Ottawa Senators, a city where Giroux has family ties and where he spends his summers. The key to any negotiation with the former Philadelphia Flyers captain is term, as Giroux is likely looking for a multi-year deal, LeBrun reports. Having never won a Stanley Cup, he may also prefer to sign with a team that is currently in contention for a championship.

Kadri is going to get PAID

On Monday's episode of the "Real Kyper and Bourne" podcast, Nick Kypreos said that Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri will be looking for a minimum of $8 million per season on his next deal, but that number could go as high as $10 million. Kadri registered a career-high 87 points last season, and put up 15 points in 16 games in the playoffs en route to a Stanley Cup victory.

While the Avalanche may be priced out of the Kadri sweepstakes, the 31-year-old will have plenty of suitors around the league. Kypreos said that the Seattle Kraken and Boston Bruins would be good fits for Kadri, while also adding that the Arizona Coyotes could be a dark horse in the race to secure his services.

Podcast guest and Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman added that he sees the Washington Capitals as an option as well, considering veteran center Nicklas Backstrom is likely out for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing hip surgery in June.

All quiet on the Campbell front

On the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Elliotte Friedman reported that "there's nothing going on" between the Toronto Maple Leafs and goaltender Jack Campbell. Friedman also mentioned that the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers are the current frontrunners to secure the 30-year-old's services.

Podcast host Jeff Marek added that Campbell is reportedly looking for, at minimum, a four-year, $20-million deal.

Campbell posted a record of 31-9-6, with a 2.64 goals against average and a .914 save percentage last season with the Leafs.

More from Yahoo Sports

Recommended Stories

  • NHL trade rumors: Flyers interested in Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat?

    The Flyers will be aggressive in their efforts to get better now. Could that come via a major trade involving their 2022 first-round draft pick and Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat? By Jordan Hall

  • NHL mock draft: Projected first-round picks for Thursday in Montreal

    The first round of the NHL draft will be on Thursday in Montreal. Kyle Woodlief, publisher and chief scout of Red Line Report, offers his mock draft.

  • Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first ever Black GM

    The San Jose Sharks and former NHL forward Mike Grier made league history on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Agent: Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base

    Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov, who reportedly was picked up by law enforcement in Russia last week ahead of a planned move to the U.S., is now at a remote military base in northern Russia, his agent said Tuesday. The agent, J.P. Barry, spoke with The Associated Press amid speculation about Fedotov's well-being. The situation raised fresh concerns over whether Russian players will be willing or able to join National Hockey League teams that draft them this week as the war in Ukraine continues.

  • Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning face busy summers

    The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have decisions on unrestricted free agents, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat's contract is up.

  • Avs start moves toward defending title, bring back Cogliano

    The Stanley Cup championship celebrations are quieting down for the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado's first big move in what's sure to be a busy offseason was re-signing veteran forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal Tuesday. The 35-year-old Cogliano played a gritty role in helping the Avalanche hoist their first Cup since 2001.

  • Brayan Bello, most fascinating Red Sox pitching prospect in years, could make an impact

    With Brayan Bello set to make his MLB debut Wednesday, John Tomase explains what all the hype is about regarding one of the most highly-touted pitching prospects in recent Sox memory.

  • Xander Schauffele wins JP McManus Pro-Am as Tiger Woods struggles in first event since PGA Championship

    Xander Schauffele wins the JP McManus Pro-Am as Tiger Woods struggles in first event since PGA Championship.

  • RS Recommends: The Best Nintendo Switch OLED Bundles and Deals to Shop Right now

    If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nintendo Switch consoles gained massive popularity during the first wave of the pandemic, as many of us hunkered down with The Legend of Zelda or virtually moved to a remote island in Animal Crossings: New Horizons. The Japanese company even recently released a third iteration of the Nintendo Switch console — the Nintendo Switch OLED console — which quick

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • NHL goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov sent to Russian military base

    The situation raised fresh concerns over whether Russian players will be willing or able to join NHL teams that draft them this week as the war in Ukraine continues.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Some good-luck pitchers to possibly trade now

    ERA is one of the first stats we look at on the fantasy baseball mound, but these fortunate-ERA hurlers could be prime fantasy trade candidates. Scott Pianowski makes a case for selling high on four prominent pitchers.

  • NHL Draft: Teams weigh risks of selecting Russian prospects

    The war in Ukraine has added an increasing level of uncertainty for NHL teams interested in drafting Russia-born prospects because of questions regarding their availability to play in North America. While no team has openly stated it would avoid selecting Russians altogether in the two-day draft in Montreal that opens Thursday, there is the potential of Russia being shut out in the first round for the first time since 2005. “I don’t know if anybody has the answer,” said Seattle general manager Ron Francis, whose team currently has 12 picks over seven rounds, including No. 4 overall.

  • Report: The Big 12 in “deep discussions” to bring in six Pac-12 teams

    It appears the Big 12 is not done with expansion.

  • Bowness happy to be second choice to coach competitive Jets

    The Winnipeg Jets’ new head coach was introduced Monday, a little more than a week after the team’s first choice, Barry Trotz, declined an offer because he wanted to spend more time with his family.

  • Jordan Spieth DQ’d from the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am

    DQ'd? From a pro-am? That appears to be the case for Jordan Spieth.

  • Police search for suspect after six killed at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb

    STORY: Officials told a news conference that six people were killed and 24 taken to hospital and that a rifle was recovered from the scene. A hospital spokesperson reported 31 people were injured.Police were searching for a white male, believed to be about 18 to 20 years old, and asked the public for tips to help find him.

  • NJ Devils Mock Draft: Projecting all nine picks of 2022 NHL Draft

    Who will Devils take at No. 2 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft? We project that along with every other pick in our latest mock.

  • Detroit targets old industry sites to improve neighborhoods

    One of the first things 84-year-old Mahalie Wilson sees when she steps out of her home on Detroit's east side is the brick, steel and concrete skeleton of the long-vacant Packard plant that looms over the neighborhood. Built in the early 1900s and still churning out high-end cars into the 1950s, the massive complex that was once one of the city's industrial jewels is now one of the nation's foremost examples of urban blight — an inescapable reminder of Detroit's better days. Detroit has aggressively taken on its blight problem since emerging from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history eight years ago, and has razed more than 20,000 abandoned houses in that time.

  • New York Rangers give Gauthier 1-year contract extension

    The New York Rangers have given forward Julien Gauthier a one-year contract extension. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the move on Tuesday. Gauthier had three goals and four assists in 49 games this past season, with the goals and assists being career highs.