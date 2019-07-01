NHL free agency rumors: Latest news, reports, updates, trade chatter originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The wait is over.

Following the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup title, all the talk in the NHL has centered around the upcoming free agent market, with the Sharks playing a central role in the festivities.

San Jose already re-signed defenseman Erik Karlsson to a massive eight-year contract, and traded blueliner Justin Braun.

Former Shark Patrick Marleau was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Carolina Hurricanes and subsequently bought out, causing the talk of a potential reunion to grow even louder.

Then, of course, there is Joe Pavelski, Joonas Donskoi and Gustav Nyquist, all of whom are unrestricted free agents and reportedly could take their talents elsewhere.

It will be an exciting first day of free agency, and you can follow all the rumors, news and trade talk here:

Monday

9:00 a.m. PT: This would be a big keep for the Sharks.

Hearing that the San Jose Sharks are closing in on re-signing RFA star winger Timo Meier, huge signing for them. They kept UFA star D Erik Karlsson off the UFA market and now are about to lock up a key core player. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

8:48 a.m. PT: Are the Rangers about to make a huge move?

All signs are pointing toward the NYR landing Artemi Panarin. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

8:24 a.m. PT: The Canucks are trying to bolster their blue line.

Jordie Benn will sign for $2 M x two years with Vancouver today — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

8:10 a.m. PT: The much-rumored trade is official.

We have acquired forward Jimmy Vesey from the @NYRangers in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.



Details: https://t.co/BZhDcuKMYP pic.twitter.com/LpgaJrM8dp



— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 1, 2019

7:57 a.m. PT: It looks like Joonas Donskoi could be heading to Denver.