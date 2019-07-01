NHL free agency rumors: Latest news, reports, updates, trade chatter

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea
The NHL free agent frenzy finally is here.

NHL free agency rumors: Latest news, reports, updates, trade chatter

The NHL free agent frenzy finally is here.

NHL free agency rumors: Latest news, reports, updates, trade chatter originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The wait is over.

Following the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup title, all the talk in the NHL has centered around the upcoming free agent market, with the Sharks playing a central role in the festivities. 

San Jose already re-signed defenseman Erik Karlsson to a massive eight-year contract, and traded blueliner Justin Braun. 

Former Shark Patrick Marleau was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Carolina Hurricanes and subsequently bought out, causing the talk of a potential reunion to grow even louder.

Then, of course, there is Joe Pavelski, Joonas Donskoi and Gustav Nyquist, all of whom are unrestricted free agents and reportedly could take their talents elsewhere.

It will be an exciting first day of free agency, and you can follow all the rumors, news and trade talk here:

Monday

9:00 a.m. PT: This would be a big keep for the Sharks. 

8:48 a.m. PT:  Are the Rangers about to make a huge move?

8:24 a.m. PT: The Canucks are trying to bolster their blue line. 

8:10 a.m. PT:  The much-rumored trade is official.

7:57 a.m. PT: It looks like Joonas Donskoi could be heading to Denver.

