NHL Free Agency Rumors: Goalie Matt Murray linked to Blackhawks

Blackhawks inquired about Penguins goalie Matt Murray originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Corey Crawford and the Blackhawks might not be seeing eye-to-eye on a new contract and it looks like Stan Bowman is doing his due diligence elsewhere.

Fortunately, the NHL's goaltending free agent market is loaded with big names. And the trade market seems to be heating up as well

The Blackhawks had previously inquired with the Coyotes about Darcy Kuemper, and another goalie rumored to be on the move was linked to Chicago on Monday, the Penguins' Matt Murray.

Hearing CHI/PIT had Matt Murray conversations and the Blackhawks had permission to discuss an extension. Things did not work out, so everyone continues examining their options. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 5, 2020

While Bowman remains optimistic he can strike a deal with Crawford, the Blackhawks have to be prepared for all scenarios and have a backup plan in place.

Murray, 26, is a restricted free agent, and Pittsburgh looks to be shopping his negotiating rights in a trade.

Since leading the Penguins to a Stanley Cup as a rookie, Murray's career hasn't developed as some expected. He posted an .899 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average in 2019-20 and was outplayed by Tristan Jarry.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Murray's -11.57 goals saved above average was eighth worst in the NHL.