NHL free agency rumors 2023: Live updates on signings, trades

NHL free agency 2023 gets its start at noon Saturday, with teams able to sign free agents right away (unlike the NBA, which features a delay between the opening of the period and when contracts can be signed).

The NHL's 2023-24 salary cap is staying mostly flat, jumping by just $1 million to $83.5 million. That's after several seasons of staying at $82.5 million. The salary floor (aka the minimum each team must have in salary cap considerations) is at $61.7 million.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, June 20, 2023.

The Red Wings have just over $53 million in contracts for next season (according to CapFriendly), so general manager Steve Yzerman will need to spend some of the more than $30 million of cap space. (The cap is expected to zoom up by $4 million for next year's offseason.) Only the Anaheim Ducks, who are rebuilding under former Wings assistant GM Pat Verbeek, have more cap space, with $39 million.

It's not exactly a stacked free agent class, though there are some proven veterans, such as Patrick Kane (who'll miss 4-6 months after hip surgery), and some young-and-hungry stars, such as former Red Wing Tyler Bertuzzi, who was traded to the Boston Bruins in February.

We're following via Twitter the top NHL newsbreakers and experts to stay informed instantly. Follow the updates below.

DETROIT'S PLAN: Wings in NHL free agency: They need help, but class isn't terribly strong

