Flyers fire GM Chuck Fletcher, Daniel Briere takes over with interim tag

Chuck Fletcher is out as Flyers GM. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The Philadelphia Flyers fired president and general manager Chuck Fletcher, the team announced Friday.

Fletcher had been with the organization for over four years. Former Flyers player Daniel Briere has been named interim general manager as the club separates its president and GM roles.

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization has always been defined by grit, determination, and a standard of excellence,” said Dave Scott, governor of the Flyers, in a statement. “Over the past several seasons, our team simply has not lived up to that standard, so today, we will begin to chart a new path forward under a new leadership structure for Hockey Operations.

“This morning, we released Chuck Fletcher from his president and general manager responsibilities. We are grateful for his hard work and dedication to this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

The Flyers are mired in another disappointing campaign as they currently own a 24-30-11 record and already have their sights set on the draft lottery. The team made the playoffs once under Fletcher.

“Chuck faced significant challenges during his time as president and general manager, including some that were outside of his control," Scott said. "But we have reached a point at which we must move in a different direction and look to the future under new leadership.

"Flyers fans deserve a better team than what they've seen on the ice over the past few seasons, and a clear plan to return this team to Stanley Cup contention. We know that this will be a multi-year process, and we are committed to doing it right, because we want to put this franchise on a path toward winning the Stanley Cup, period."